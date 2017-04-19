Fujifilm Instax Square is an instant film camera for Instagrammers

sq10image28.jpg

The Square SQ10 uses new square instant film.

 Fujifilm

Fujifilm's Instax Square SQ10 is an instant film camera with the convenience of a digital camera.

Unlike the camera maker's other Instax cameras, the SQ10 doesn't shoot straight to instant film, but instead uses a very small digital image sensor that captures 1,920x1,920-pixel images (roughly 4 megapixels). All shots are stored straight to internal memory (it'll hold up to 50 photos) or an optional microSD card. It also trades in an optical viewfinder for a 3-inch LCD for framing and editing pictures before you print. And instead of Fujifilm's 2x3-inch film, the SQ10 shoots new square Instax film.

Because of its digital insides, the camera, which arrives in May for $280 (approximately £218 and AU$370 in the UK and Australia, respectively), can do much more such as take close-ups as close as 4 inches (10 cm), crop in on your subject and shoot with ten different filters, vignette control and brightness adjustment.

sq1003.jpg

The SQ10 trades the optical viewfinder found on other Instax cameras for an LCD.

 Fujifilm

While the film measures 86 mm by 72 mm ( 3.4 by 2.8 inches), the actual picture portion is 62 mm square (2.4 inches). That's not a big print size, but hey, at least the packs of film are expensive: $17 per pack of 10 photos (that converts to roughly £13 in the UK and AU$23 in Australia). The upside to the design, though, is that you're only printing the shots you want, so there are no wasted prints.

