Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
FLIR FX
Part Number: FXV101-H
General
Packaged Quantity1
- ManufacturerFLIR Systems
Dimensions & Weight
Width2 in
Depth1.2 in
Height2.3 in
Weight3.53 oz
Power
Rated Current2 A
Low Voltage PowerDC 5 V
Header
BrandFLIR
Product LineFLIR FX
ModelFXV101-H
Miscellaneous
Color Categoryblack, silver
Included Accessoriesstand
Surveillance Camera
Infrared LEDs6
Infrared Distance19.7 ft
Video Input
Day & Night FunctionalityYes
Audio SupportYes
Max Digital Video Resolution1920 x 1080
Video Modes1080p, 720p
-
FeaturesSMS alerts, humidity sensor, infrared cut filter, notification picture to SMS, temperature sensor
Camera Typenetwork surveillance camera
Networking
Network InterfaceIEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Lens System
-
-
Min Focal Length2.45 mm
Optical Sensor
Optical Sensor TypeCMOS
-
Sensor Size1/3"
Sensor Size (metric)8.5 mm (1/3")
Battery
Installed Qty2
Capacity1130 mAh
Run Time (Up To)4 hour(s)
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature32 °F
Max Operating Temperature104 °F
General
