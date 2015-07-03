FLIR FX Specifications

FLIR FX

Part Number: FXV101-H

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Manufacturer
    FLIR Systems

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    2 in
  • Depth
    1.2 in
  • Height
    2.3 in
  • Weight
    3.53 oz

Power

  • Rated Current
    2 A
  • Low Voltage Power
    DC 5 V

Header

  • Brand
    FLIR
  • Product Line
    FLIR FX
  • Model
    FXV101-H
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • Color Category
    black, silver
  • Included Accessories
    stand

Surveillance Camera

  • Infrared LEDs
    6
  • Infrared Distance
    19.7 ft

Video Input

  • Day & Night Functionality
    Yes
  • Audio Support
    Yes
  • Max Digital Video Resolution
    1920 x 1080
  • Video Modes
    1080p, 720p
  • Features
    SMS alerts, humidity sensor, infrared cut filter, notification picture to SMS, temperature sensor
  • Camera Type
    network surveillance camera

Networking

  • Network Interface
    IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Wi-Fi
    Yes

Lens System

  • Lens Aperture
    f/2.5
  • Min Focal Length
    2.45 mm

Optical Sensor

  • Optical Sensor Type
    CMOS
  • Sensor Size
    1/3"
  • Sensor Size (metric)
    8.5 mm (1/3")

Battery

  • Installed Qty
    2
  • Capacity
    1130 mAh
  • Run Time (Up To)
    4 hour(s)

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    32 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    104 °F

General

  • Manufacturer
    FLIR Systems

