Part Number: 96-0001-045

Phone Features

  • Polyphonic Ringer
    Yes
  • Phone Functions
    Conference call, vibrating alert

Details

  • Antenna
    internal
  • Integrated Components
    Rear-facing camera

Cellular

  • Technology
    GSM - Dual-band
  • Type
    cellular phone
  • Integrated Components
    rear-facing camera
  • Band Qty
    Dual-band
  • Phone Form Factor
    bar
  • Service Provider
    not specified

Messaging & Internet

  • Cellular Messaging Services
    SMS
  • Downloadable Content
    audio files, games, ring tones, screensavers, video files, wallpapers
  • Messaging Services
    SMS

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    Power adapter

Communications

  • Data Transmission
    GPRS

Display

  • Display Illumination Color
    white
  • Display Resolution
    128 x 128 pixels
  • Diagonal Size
    1.5 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    3.8 cm
  • Color Support
    color
  • Features
    backlit, screensaver, wallpaper

Organizer

  • Phone Book Entries Qty
    500

Memory

  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    microSD

Battery

  • Run Time Details
    Talk: up to 360 min
    Standby: up to 250 hrs

Header

  • Brand
    FireFly
  • Product Line
    Firefly
  • Model
    flyPhone
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Features

  • Phone Functions
    conference call, vibrating alert

Power Adapter

  • Type
    power adapter

Flash Memory

  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    microSD

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    1.7 in
  • Depth
    0.6 in
  • Height
    4.2 in

General

  • Manufacturer
    Firefly Mobile, Inc.

