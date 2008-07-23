Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Firefly FlyPhone (blue)
Part Number: 96-0001-045
Phone Features
Polyphonic RingerYes
Phone FunctionsConference call, vibrating alert
Details
Antennainternal
Integrated ComponentsRear-facing camera
Cellular
TechnologyGSM - Dual-band
Typecellular phone
Band QtyDual-band
Phone Form Factorbar
Service Providernot specified
Messaging & Internet
Cellular Messaging ServicesSMS
Downloadable Contentaudio files, games, ring tones, screensavers, video files, wallpapers
Messaging ServicesSMS
Miscellaneous
Included AccessoriesPower adapter
Communications
Data TransmissionGPRS
Display
Display Illumination Colorwhite
Display Resolution128 x 128 pixels
Diagonal Size1.5 in
Diagonal Size (metric)3.8 cm
Color Supportcolor
Featuresbacklit, screensaver, wallpaper
Organizer
Phone Book Entries Qty500
Memory
Supported Flash Memory CardsmicroSD
Battery
Run Time DetailsTalk: up to 360 min
Standby: up to 250 hrs
Header
BrandFireFly
Product LineFirefly
ModelflyPhone
Packaged Quantity1
Features
Power Adapter
Typepower adapter
Flash Memory
Dimensions & Weight
Width1.7 in
Depth0.6 in
Height4.2 in
General
- ManufacturerFirefly Mobile, Inc.