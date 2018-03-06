Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 Specifications

Clearer sound, better build quality, same incredible value

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2

Part Number: DB62-BK

General

  • Design Features
    Andrew Jones designed
  • Manufacturer
    Elac Electroacustic

Speaker System

  • Amplification Type
    passive
  • Crossover Channel Qty
    2-way
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired
  • Recommended Placing
    bookshelf

Audio System

  • Type
    speaker

Header

  • Brand
    ELAC
  • Product Line
    ELAC Debut
  • Model
    2.0
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black
  • Design Features
    Andrew Jones designed

Speaker Details

  • Speaker Type
    speaker
  • Amplification Type
    passive
  • Crossover Channel Qty
    2-way

Driver Details (1st speaker)

  • Speaker Type
    speaker
  • Driver Type
    tweeter driver, woofer driver
  • Driver Qty
    1
  • Driver Diameter
    1 m, 6.5 m
  • Driver Diameter (metric)
    165 mm, 25 mm
  • Driver Material
    aramid fiber
  • Driver Technology / Design
    Soft Dome

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    10.6 in
  • Depth
    7.7 in
  • Height
    14.8 in
  • Weight
    16.31 lbs

Service & Support

  • Type
    3 years warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Service Included
    parts and labor
  • Full Contract Period
    3 years

General

  • Manufacturer
    Elac Electroacustic

