Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2
Part Number: DB62-BK
General
Design FeaturesAndrew Jones designed
- ManufacturerElac Electroacustic
Speaker System
Amplification Typepassive
Crossover Channel Qty2-way
Connectivity Technologywired
Recommended Placingbookshelf
Audio System
Typespeaker
Header
BrandELAC
Product LineELAC Debut
Model2.0
Packaged Quantity1
Miscellaneous
Colorblack
Color Categoryblack
Speaker Details
Speaker Typespeaker
-
-
Driver Details (1st speaker)
Speaker Typespeaker
-
Driver Typetweeter driver, woofer driver
-
-
Driver Diameter1 m, 6.5 m
-
Driver Diameter (metric)165 mm, 25 mm
Driver Materialaramid fiber
-
Driver Technology / DesignSoft Dome
Dimensions & Weight
Width10.6 in
-
Depth7.7 in
Height14.8 in
Weight16.31 lbs
Service & Support
Type3 years warranty
Service & Support Details
Typelimited warranty
Service Includedparts and labor
-
General
