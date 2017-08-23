Eight Sleep

Startup Eight Sleep is on a mission: to bring quality shut-eye to the masses. Its new flagship product -- the Mars+ Smart Mattress -- promises to do just that. The Mars+ is available now at Best Buy, Costco and Eight Sleep's online store; prices start at $1,299 for a full mattress.

Note: Eight Sleep products are not yet sold internationally, but $1,299 coverts to roughly £1,015 and AU$1,640 at the current exchange rate.

Here's an overview of the Mars+ Smart Mattress:

"Innerspring coils" and four layers of foam intended to keep you cool while you sleep



Integrated sensors track your sleep and you can adjust the temperature of the mattress



Add smart home devices into the mix via partnerships with Amazon Alexa and Nest



Android and iPhone app offers quick access to your sleep stats and related settings



In addition to basic sleep tracking and the existing integration with Nest's Learning Thermostat, Eight Sleep says its app will soon control more third-party smart products like lights and locks. And its upcoming Alexa Skill means you can simply ask the voice assistant how well you slept last night.

The Mars+ sounds pretty smart, but it's also quite similar in concept to Sleep Number's line of connected mattresses -- the 360 Bed, in particular. We'll just have to bring in both to find out which one really offers the best night's sleep.

Eight Sleep today also announced its more affordable smart mattress, the Saturn+, starting at just $699/£545/AU$880.

Click here to find out what else is coming at IFA 2017.