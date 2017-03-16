Ehang Ghostdrone 2.0 VR review:

The Ehang Ghostdrone 2.0 VR is very easy to get in the sky. It's very easy to get out of the sky (safely, I mean). You can fly it with your phone. You can check things out in first-person view with the companion VR goggles. It's significantly cheaper than other drones with 4K cameras. It's close to a perfect laundry list for an entry-level drone or a casual pilot.

Key specs

1125 grams

40 kmh (25 mph) in GPS mode, 70 kmh (43 mph) in manual

4K, 12-megapixel camera

64 GB microSD

iOS and Android companions app used to pilot

1,600mAh battery with 25-minute flight time

You'll fly the drone via a companion app, and that's also where the headset becomes important. You'll pair your device to the headset, rather than the drone, which means that for compatibility across iOS and Android, you'll only need to pick up another headset, not an entirely new drone. The law dictates you need to keep the drone in line of sight while you're flying it, so this is strictly a two-man operation.

The VR headset is gimmicky, but it's an excellent inclusion if you find yourself with a young kid as your co-pilot. Or, let's be honest, a drunk adult as your co-pilot. The headset offers a live feed from the drone's onboard camera, and what's more, you can control the camera angle by moving your head. I had a couple of connectivity issues with the video feed, but the novelty far outweighed the troubleshooting.

It's worth noting that in the UK and Australia, you aren't allowed to wear the headset while you're piloting the drone, so it's really leaning on providing a group experience. That normally only extends as far as "watch me fly my drone. No, you can't have a turn," so it was nice to be able to offer something to anyone out flying with you.