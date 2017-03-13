DJI Phantom 4 Pro
Part Number: CP.PT.000488
BrandDJI
Product LineDJI Phantom
Model4 Pro
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityAndroid phone, iPad, iPhone
General
Manufacturer's Product Typequadcopter
Categoryvehicles
Subcategoryvehicles - drones
High-level Tagvehicles
Low-level Tagdrones
Package Content16 GB MicroSD card, 4 propellers, USB OTG cable, battery charger, carrying case, gimbal clamp, intelligent flight battery, micro-USB cable, power cable, remote controller
Power Sourcebattery
Remote ControlYes
- ManufacturerDJI
Remote Control
Operating Frequency5.8 GHz
Max Operating Distance7 km
RC Vehicle
Diagonal Size350 mm
Take-Off Weight1388 g
Vertical Hovering Accuracy+/- 0.1 meters
Horizontal Hovering Accuracy+/- 0.3 meters
Max Angular Velocity250° per second
Max Tilt Angle42°
InterfaceUSB
Wi-Fi Bands2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz
Obstacle Avoidance SystemYes
Gimbal
Control Accuracy0.02°
Control Angle Range-90 to 30°
Max Speed+/- 90° per second
Card Reader
Supported Flash Memory CardsmicroSDXC UHS Class 3 Memory Card
Flash Memory Cards Max Supported Capacity128 GB
Digital Camera
Cameraincluded
Sensor Resolution20
Capture FormatsH.264, H.265, MOV, MP4
Still Image FormatsDNG, JPEG, RAW
Video Recorder Resolutions1280 x 720 (720p), 1920 x 1080 (1080p), 2720 x 1530, 3840 x 2160 (2160p), 4096 x 2160
Frame Rate30 frames per second
Battery
Supported Battery Configurations4S
Technologylithium polymer
Voltage Provided15.2 V
Capacity5870 mAh
Run Time (Up To)30 min
Controller Battery
Form Factor2S
Required Qty1
Dimensions & Weight
Weight1.388 kg
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature0 °C
Max Operating Temperature40 °C
General
