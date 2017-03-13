DJI Phantom 4 Pro Specifications

DJI Phantom 4 Pro review: So you wanna be a drone photographer?

DJI Phantom 4 Pro

Part Number: CP.PT.000488

  • Brand
    DJI
  • Product Line
    DJI Phantom
  • Model
    4 Pro
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Android phone, iPad, iPhone

General

  • Manufacturer's Product Type
    quadcopter
  • Category
    vehicles
  • Subcategory
    vehicles - drones
  • High-level Tag
    vehicles
  • Low-level Tag
    drones
  • Package Content
    16 GB MicroSD card, 4 propellers, USB OTG cable, battery charger, carrying case, gimbal clamp, intelligent flight battery, micro-USB cable, power cable, remote controller
  • Power Source
    battery
  • Remote Control
    Yes
  • Manufacturer
    DJI

Remote Control

  • Operating Frequency
    5.8 GHz
  • Max Operating Distance
    7 km

RC Vehicle

  • Diagonal Size
    350 mm
  • Take-Off Weight
    1388 g
  • Vertical Hovering Accuracy
    +/- 0.1 meters
  • Horizontal Hovering Accuracy
    +/- 0.3 meters
  • Max Angular Velocity
    250° per second
  • Max Tilt Angle
    42°
  • Interface
    USB
  • Wi-Fi Bands
    2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz
  • Obstacle Avoidance System
    Yes

Gimbal

  • Control Accuracy
    0.02°
  • Control Angle Range
    -90 to 30°
  • Max Speed
    +/- 90° per second

Card Reader

  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    microSDXC UHS Class 3 Memory Card
  • Flash Memory Cards Max Supported Capacity
    128 GB

Digital Camera

  • Camera
    included
  • Sensor Resolution
    20
  • Capture Formats
    H.264, H.265, MOV, MP4
  • Still Image Formats
    DNG, JPEG, RAW
  • Video Recorder Resolutions
    1280 x 720 (720p), 1920 x 1080 (1080p), 2720 x 1530, 3840 x 2160 (2160p), 4096 x 2160
  • Frame Rate
    30 frames per second

Battery

  • Supported Battery Configurations
    4S
  • Technology
    lithium polymer
  • Voltage Provided
    15.2 V
  • Capacity
    5870 mAh
  • Run Time (Up To)
    30 min

Controller Battery

  • Form Factor
    2S
  • Required Qty
    1

Dimensions & Weight

  • Weight
    1.388 kg

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    0 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    40 °C

