DJI Phantom 4 Pro review:

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro feels like it was designed from the ground up to be the perfect assistant for a drone photographer. Expect to pay extra for those "pro" features in the name, but fantastic automated camera functions, robust controls and a frankly ludicrous top speed make it very easy to see where your money goes.

Key Specs

1388g (3.06 pounds)

350mm diagonally (13.7 inches)

Approx 28 minutes flight time

Controller with flight and camera controls (optional touchscreen)

72kph (45mph)

Front and rear collision detection

Enlarge Image Dave Cheng/CNET

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro sells for for $1,500, AU$2,600 or £1,590 with the standard controller. If you want the high-luminance display controller, you're looking at $1,800, AU$3,100 or £1,820. And based on our test flights, you're gonna want to spring for the screen.

The Phantom 4 Pro also bundles in front and rear sensors for collision detection, underslung sensors for safer landings and infrared systems on both sides that allow the drone to figure out where it is within a space. Coupled with an improved return-to-home mode with a range of 300 metres (984 feet), it's the safest DJI in the sky.

The chunky body of the controller hasn't changed, but it still feels incredibly responsive. The included touchscreen on the pricier Pro Plus model is incredibly bright and easily viewable in direct sunlight, and it puts all your flight and camera settings within easy reach.