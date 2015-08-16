DJI Phantom 3 Advanced Specifications

The sweet spot for features, performance and price

DJI Phantom 3 Advanced

Part Number: DJI-PH3A

Where to Buy

DJI Phantom 3 Advanced

Part Number: DJI-PH3A

Typical Price: £899.00

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Digital Cameras for 2018

See All