Long a favorite in the CNET Labs, the Dell XPS 13 was one of the first laptops to challenge the tyranny of the screen bezel. At least in a PC. Big-screen TVs have been shaving away at the thick borders around screens for years now, but for laptops, it was something of a revelation.

It also helped that the XPS 13 was a great all-around computer, with a slim, sharp-looking body, good performance and battery life, and a wide set of configuration options.

In the couple of years since then, the XPS 13, always a bit on the heavy side, had started to feel a little dated. New MacBooks (£1,249.00 at Apple), new Spectre systems from HP and other premium competitors were moving the ball further on design, even as this remained a solid, if less-exciting choice.

For 2018, Dell has issued a substantial reworking of the XPS 13, with a new design that cuts down on overall size, adds new CPU options, and improves cooling and efficiency with more heat pipes and thermal insulation.

We tested two different configurations of the XPS 13. One has an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1,920x1,080 non-touch display, for $1,249. The second has a Core i7 CPU/16GB/512GB setup, with a 4K touch display, for $2,099. The least-expensive configuration is $999, less than half the fare of the high-end version. International configurations are slightly different, but start at £1,249 and AU$2,099.

Overall, it's a solid evolutionary step for a storied laptop. Most of the changes are for the good, a few feel like step back, and a couple of the system's most irritating quirks remain, annoyingly, unchanged.

Dell XPS 13 (Core i5, 2018) Price as reviewed $1,299 Display size/resolution 13.3-inch 1,920x1,080 display CPU 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8520U Memory 8GB DDR3 SDRAM 1,866MHz Graphics 128MB dedicated Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 256GB SSD Networking 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 Operating system Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 2018) Price as reviewed $2,099 Display size/resolution 13.3-inch 3,840x2,160 touch display CPU 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8550U Memory 16GB DDR3 SDRAM 2,133MHz Graphics 128MB dedicated Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 512GB SSD Networking 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 Operating system Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

The nose knows

Those quirks include the single biggest issue everyone has with the XPS 13: its unique up-the-nose webcam. By making the screen bezel so thin, there's no room for the traditional webcam above the screen. That's OK with me, but our age of YouTube stars and Skype calls insists that every laptop have video capabilities, so that webcam has to go somewhere.

Despite an all-around makeover of the physical design of the system, the camera remains stubbornly anchored to the blank expanse below the screen. That means any attempt to use it results in a less-than-flattering view, emphasising one's neck, chin and nostrils.

Unless, that is, you're attempting to type while you Skype. In that case, it's some giant fingers in the foreground, with your nostrils stuck in the background.

If you're a regular video chatter, this may be a deal-breaker. As someone who does more typing and reading than chatting, I've been willing to overlook this particular quirk of the XPS 13, although this would have been a perfect opportunity to reimagine the layout, as some PCs now offer webcams that pop up from the top of the screen, or even from under the keyboard.