Toss the power brick: The Latitude 7285 is Dell's first hybrid with a wireless charging base

Dell's newest premium detachable laptop/tablet hybrid is the Latitude 7285. Because it's from the Latitude line, it's meant for business users, but there are enough cool features that it'll be interesting for anyone looking at a high-end hybrid.

Like popular hybrids such as the Surface line, this starts as a standalone tablet. But while the Surface, and some other Dell hybrids, have slim clip-on keyboard covers, this model connects to a more traditional keyboard dock. That means when the two parts are together, it looks and feels a lot more like a regular clamshell laptop.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Unlike some other detachables, there isn't a second battery in the keyboard base, but it still plays a big role in charging the battery. This is the first Dell product to work with its own charging base. This sold-separately accessory works like charging bases available for a handful of phones, and uses the same Qi wireless charging standard as many of those.

You simply place the tablet and base on the large, square charging pad, and the system gets power, without having to plug directly in. This is the only Dell system that supports this for now, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see it expand to more products later on.

Sarah Tew/CNET

There's no price for this one yet, for either the system or the sold-separately charging base, but Dell expects this will be available at the end of May.