Dell fills its Inspirons full of Intel's latest processors

Dell's Inspiron lineup -- its mainstream laptops and two-in-ones -- is loaded with a dizzying array of options. And as of October, those will include the latest processors from Intel.

The PC maker's updating its higher-end Inspiron 7000 laptops and two-in-ones as well as its midrange Inspiron 5000 two-in-ones with eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U processors. These CPUs are part of Intel's Kaby Lake R series, which promise up to 40 percent better performance than the seventh-gen Kaby Lake processors.

All of the models feature slimmed down bezels (the frame around their displays) that allow for smaller chassis designs and just an overall better appearance. You'll also find a variety of options such as active pen support, IR cameras for Windows Hello facial recognition and standard SSDs or optional PCIe NVMe SSDs.

The updates are expected to be available at the beginning of October. Below are some of the highlights and starting prices you can expect for the different lines. The battery times listed are Dell's results running BapCo's Mobile Mark 14 battery benchmark with specific configurations. Use it as a guideline and not what you'll actually get day to day. (In my experience that means an hour or two less depending on what you're doing and your power management settings.)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution IPS touchscreen

Active pen and facial recognition

8GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory or 16GB of 2,133MHz DDR4 memory

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage

Up to 8 hours, 20 minutes battery life

Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad

Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 2.0 out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1)

Starts at 3.2 pounds (1.45 kg)

Prices start at $850 (approximately AU$1,070 or £660)

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1

15.6-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel or 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution (4K UHD) IPS touchscreen



UHD display has 100 percent AdobeRGB coverage

Active pen and facial recognition

4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory

Intel UHD Graphics 620 or 2GB Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics

Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage or up to 2TB 5,400rpm HDD

128GB SSD and 1TB HDD dual-drive array also available

Up to 8 hours, 13 minutes battery life

Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad

Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 2.0 out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, three USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1)

Starts at 4.6 pounds (2.1 kg)

Prices start at $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1

17.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel IPS touchscreen



Windows Hello facial recognition support

4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory

Intel UHD Graphics 620 or 2GB Nvidia GeForce M150X graphics

Up to 1TB standard SSD or 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage or up to 2TB 5,400rpm HDD

128GB SSD and 1TB HDD dual-drive array also available

Up to 11 hours, 10 minutes battery life

Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad

Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 1.4a out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1), USB 2.0

Starts at 6.6 pounds (3 kg)

Prices start at $950 (approximately AU$1,200 or £740)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1

13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution IPS touchscreen

Available with facial recognition or active pen and facial recognition support

4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Up to 256GB standard SSD or up to 1TB 5,400rpm HDD

Up to 9 hours, 10 minutes battery life

Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad



Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2

HDMI 1.4a out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1), USB 2.0

Starts at 3.7 pounds (1.7 kg)

Prices start at $750 (approximately AU$945 or £580) or $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620) with active pen support



Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1

15.6-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution IPS touchscreen

Available with facial recognition or active pen and facial recognition support

4-16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Up to 256GB standard SSD or up to 1TB 5,400rpm HDD

Up to 9 hours, 37 minutes battery life

Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad



Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2

HDMI 1.4a out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1), USB 2.0

Starts at 4.8 pounds (2.2 kg)

Prices start at $750 (approximately AU$945 or £580) or $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620) with active pen support

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 laptop

13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution IPS display

Available with or without touch

Touchscreen models include active pen and facial recognition support

4 or 8GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory or 16GB of 2,133MHz DDR4 memory

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage

Up to 9 hours, 31 minutes battery life

Backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a multitouch precision touchpad

Dual-band 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.1 Type-C (gen 1), HDMI 2.0 out, headphone/mic jack, SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1)

Starts at 3.1 pounds (1.4 kg)

Prices start at $800 (approximately AU$1,010 or £620)

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 laptop