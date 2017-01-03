The Latest New Products Must-See

Size definitely does matter with this Kingston flash drive

Meet the world's largest capacity flash drive.

 Kingston

At CES in Las Vegas, Kingston announced its new DataTraveler Ultimate GT flash drive. With 2TB of storage, it is the world's largest capacity flash drive. Despite looking a bit bloated, you will now have plenty of storage for all of your kid videos and cat photos.

The drive has a metal alloy case for shock resistance. It sports USB 3.1 through a USB Type-A connector, but sadly lacks USB-C -- time to break out the dongle.

The Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT will ship in February, but no word on pricing yet.

