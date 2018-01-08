The DCS-1820LH LTE Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera is one of the latest devices from networking and home security manufacturer D-Link. Available in the second quarter of the year, the DCS-1820LH will sell for $300 (roughly £220 and AU$385 converted).

This model is similar to the D-Link DCH-212KT Wire-free Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera Kit, also announced today, with one key exception: 4G LTE, like your phone's data connection. That means you should be able to take this 1080p HD live-streaming camera beyond the boundaries of a typical Wi-Fi network (or simply use LTE as a backup if your Wi-Fi regularly cuts in and out).

In addition to its mobile data integration, the DCS-1820LH is an indoor/outdoor rechargeable-battery-powered security camera. It features two-way talk, night vision and local and cloud storage. Its local storage comes courtesy of an integrated microSD card slot. Free 14-day, 10GB cloud storage is available, as well as an optional subscription service for a monthly fee.

D-Link's DCS-1820LH is also supposed to be able to distinguish between people and other types of motion activity -- and send you custom alerts. It should integrate with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and the free web and mobile service IFTTT.

Click here to see what else is happening at CES 2018.