D-Link's home security camera competes with Netgear's Arlo

D-Link's indoor/outdoor 1080p HD DCH-212KT camera comes with local and cloud storage.

d-link-wire-free-full-hd-indoor-outdoor-camera-dch-0Enlarge Image

This is D-Link's DCH-212KT Wire-free Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera Kit.

 D-Link

D-Link announced the DCH-212KT Wire-free Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Camera Kit at CES 2018. Available in Q2, D-Link's upcoming connected security cam (£131.99 at Amazon.co.uk) kit will cost $350 (roughly £260/AU$450 converted). For your money, you get two rechargeable-battery-powered indoor/outdoor cameras and a hub with local internal storage. 

A one-camera kit will also be sold for $250; additional cameras will cost $220 each.  Here's an overview of the DCH-212KT's main features:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • Indoor/outdoor rated
  • Night vision
  • Person detection
  • 140-degree viewing angle
  • Two-way talk 
  • Local storage via USB
  • Up to 11 month expected rechargeable battery life 
  • Free 14-day/10GB cloud storage; optional subscription service also available for a fee
D-Link's new indoor/outdoor camera is also expected to work with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and IFTTT at launch.

The DCH-212KT reminds me of Netgear's indoor/outdoor Arlo cameras, although D-Link's hub does not come with an integrated siren like Netgear's. 

Click here to see what else is happening at CES 2018.

