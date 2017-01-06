Safeguard your entire home against online threats easily with Cujo

Dong Ngo/CNET

You can wait for the Norton Core or get an expensive Asus router like the RT-AC5300 or RT-AC88U if you want to protect your entire home network from online threats. But if you can't wait or don't want to change your router, there's another option, the Cujo.

This is a compact device that you can plugged into your home network via a network cable. After that it will automatically analyzes your local and internet traffic and sends statistics on that data to the cloud for further analysis. If a threat or suspicious activity is detected, Cujo will block it and then inform users via a mobile app.

Cujo LLC, the maker of Cujo, says that the device only send the actual content of the internet and local traffic to the cloud. This means it will not create privacy risk or does it slow down the broadband connection.

Cujo's said to be able to protect all devices of the network that it's part of and provide the following protection:

Safe Browsing (IP/DNS)

Command & Control blocking

Unauthorized access blocking

Antivirus and Antimalware protection

Behavior Analysis

DoS attack protection

Demoed at CES 2017, the device now includes a new Parental control feature that allow parents monitor and control their children's online activities from a phone, a computer or even a game console.

Cujo is available now at a flat cost of $250 that include a life-time subscription of online protection, or you can get it for $99 and pay a monthly subscription of $9/month.