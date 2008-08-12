Creative TravelSound i50 speaker for iPod Shuffle Specifications

Part Number: 51MF5095AA004

General

  • Speaker System Type
    portable speakers with digital player dock
  • Manufacturer
    Creative

Speaker System

  • Amplification Type
    active
  • Audio System Nominal Output Power (Total)
    1.4 Watt
  • Frequency Response
    180 - 20000 Hz
  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    80 dB
  • Audio Amplifier
    integrated
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired
  • Controls
    volume

Compatibility | Accessories

  • MP3 | Smartphone | Tablet compatibility
    iPod shuffle (aluminum) (2G)
  • Type
    none

Battery

  • Required Qty
    1
  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Included Qty
    1
  • Technology
    lithium polymer
  • Run Time (Up To)
    15 hour(s)

Audio System

  • Designed for
    for portable use
  • Type
    speaker dock

Power Device

  • Power Source
    battery

Header

  • Brand
    Creative
  • Product Line
    Creative TravelSound
  • Model
    i50
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • IPod Compatibility
    iPod shuffle (aluminum) (2G)
  • Color
    anodized aluminum, high gloss white
  • Color Category
    silver, white

Speaker System Details

  • Speaker Type
    portable speaker
  • Speaker Qty
    2
  • Nominal (RMS) Output Power
    0.7 Watt
  • Frequency Response
    180 Hz
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired

Driver Details (1st speaker)

  • Speaker Type
    portable speaker
  • Driver Type
    full-range driver
  • Driver Qty
    4

Connections

  • Type
    IPod docking, USB
  • Connector Type
    mini-USB Type B
  • Qty
    1

Remote Control

  • Type
    none

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    0.6 in
  • Depth
    1.9 in
  • Height
    5 in
  • Weight
    3 oz

Battery / Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    15 hour(s)
  • Type
    none

AV Furniture

  • Type
    none

PC Speakers (Extended Specs)

  • Included Qty
    1

Creative TravelSound i50 speaker for iPod Shuffle

