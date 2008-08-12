Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Creative TravelSound i50 speaker for iPod Shuffle
Part Number: 51MF5095AA004
General
Speaker System Typeportable speakers with digital player dock
- ManufacturerCreative
Speaker System
Amplification Typeactive
Audio System Nominal Output Power (Total)1.4 Watt
Frequency Response180 - 20000 Hz
Signal-To-Noise Ratio80 dB
Audio Amplifierintegrated
Connectivity Technologywired
Controlsvolume
Compatibility | Accessories
MP3 | Smartphone | Tablet compatibilityiPod shuffle (aluminum) (2G)
Battery
Required Qty1
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
Included Qty1
Technologylithium polymer
Run Time (Up To)15 hour(s)
Audio System
Designed forfor portable use
Typespeaker dock
Power Device
Power Sourcebattery
Header
BrandCreative
Product LineCreative TravelSound
Modeli50
Packaged Quantity1
Miscellaneous
IPod CompatibilityiPod shuffle (aluminum) (2G)
Coloranodized aluminum, high gloss white
Color Categorysilver, white
Speaker System Details
Speaker Typeportable speaker
Speaker Qty2
Nominal (RMS) Output Power0.7 Watt
Frequency Response180 Hz
Connectivity Technologywired
Driver Details (1st speaker)
Speaker Typeportable speaker
Driver Typefull-range driver
Driver Qty4
Connections
TypeIPod docking, USB
Connector Typemini-USB Type B
Qty1
Remote Control
Dimensions & Weight
Width0.6 in
Depth1.9 in
Height5 in
Weight3 oz
Battery / Power
Run Time (Up To)15 hour(s)
AV Furniture
PC Speakers (Extended Specs)
Included Qty1
General
