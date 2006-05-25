Casio Exilim EX-Z60 Specifications

Casio Exilim EX-Z60

Casio EXILIM ZOOM EX-Z60 - digital camera

Part Number: EX-Z60RD Released: 7 March 2006

General

  • Depth
    2 cm
  • Sensor Resolution
    6.0 Megapixel
  • Enclosure Material
    metal
  • Optical Sensor Type
    CCD
  • Total Pixels
    6370000 pixels
  • Optical Sensor Size
    1/2.5"
  • Digital Zoom
    4 x
  • System
    TTL contrast detection
  • Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty
    9
  • Digital Video Format
    AVI, MJPEG
  • Image Recording Format
    JPEG
  • AV Interfaces
    USB 2.0, composite video
  • Manufacturer
    Casio Inc.

Camera Flash

  • Type
    built-in flash
  • Effective Flash Range
    0.1 m - 3.7 m
  • Red Eye Reduction
    Yes

Exposure & White Balance

  • Light Sensitivity
    ISO 100, ISO 200, ISO 400, ISO 50, ISO auto
  • Exposure Metering
    center-weighted, multi-segment, spot
  • Exposure Modes
    automatic, program
  • Shooting Programs
    ID photo mode, business cards and documents, candlelight portrait, children, collection, coupling shot, fireworks, flower, food, natural green, night portrait, night scene, party/indoor, pet, portrait mode, portrait with scenery, pre-shot, scenery, soft, soft flowing water, splashing water, sports mode, sundown, text, twilight mode
  • Special Effects
    Monochrome, Sepia
  • White Balance
    automatic, presets
  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/2000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    1/2 sec
  • Exposure Compensation
    ±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps

Display

  • Display Form Factor
    built-in
  • Display Format
    115,200 pixels

Lens System

  • Lens Construction
    5 groups / 6 elements
  • Optical Zoom
    3 x
  • Lens Aperture
    f/3.1-5.9
  • Min Focal Length
    6.3 mm
  • Max Focal Length
    18.9 mm
  • Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera
    38 m
  • Min Focus Distance
    40 cm
  • Macro Focus Range
    10-50cm
  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic, manual
  • Zoom Adjustment
    motorized drive
  • Group Qty
    5
  • Element Qty
    6
  • Features
    built-in lens shield

Miscellaneous

  • Colour
    red
  • Colour Category
    red

Memory / Storage

  • Supported Memory Cards
    MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card
  • Internal Storage
    8.3 MB flash
  • Video Capture
    AVI - 640 x 480 - 30 fps - 11 sec - with 8.3MB built-in memory
    AVI - 320 x 240 - 15 fps - 27 sec - with 8.3MB built-in memory

Additional Features

  • Continuous Shooting Speed
    1.25 frames per second
  • Self Timer Delay
    10 sec, 2 sec
  • Features
    Anti-Shake DSP, audio recording, built-in speaker, digital image rotation, histogram display, multi-picture burst

Connections

  • Memory Card Slot
    SD card

