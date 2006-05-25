Casio EXILIM ZOOM EX-Z60 - digital camera
Part Number: EX-Z60RD Released: 7 March 2006
General
-
Depth2 cm
-
Sensor Resolution6.0 Megapixel
-
Enclosure Materialmetal
-
Optical Sensor TypeCCD
-
Total Pixels6370000 pixels
-
Optical Sensor Size1/2.5"
-
Digital Zoom4 x
-
SystemTTL contrast detection
-
Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty9
-
Digital Video FormatAVI, MJPEG
-
Image Recording FormatJPEG
-
AV InterfacesUSB 2.0, composite video
- ManufacturerCasio Inc.
Camera Flash
-
Typebuilt-in flash
-
Effective Flash Range0.1 m - 3.7 m
-
Red Eye ReductionYes
Exposure & White Balance
-
Light SensitivityISO 100, ISO 200, ISO 400, ISO 50, ISO auto
-
Exposure Meteringcenter-weighted, multi-segment, spot
-
Exposure Modesautomatic, program
-
Shooting ProgramsID photo mode, business cards and documents, candlelight portrait, children, collection, coupling shot, fireworks, flower, food, natural green, night portrait, night scene, party/indoor, pet, portrait mode, portrait with scenery, pre-shot, scenery, soft, soft flowing water, splashing water, sports mode, sundown, text, twilight mode
-
Special EffectsMonochrome, Sepia
-
White Balanceautomatic, presets
-
Max Shutter Speed1/2000 sec
-
Min Shutter Speed1/2 sec
-
Exposure Compensation±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
Display
-
Display Form Factorbuilt-in
-
Display Format115,200 pixels
Lens System
-
Lens Construction5 groups / 6 elements
-
Optical Zoom3 x
-
Lens Aperturef/3.1-5.9
-
Min Focal Length6.3 mm
-
Max Focal Length18.9 mm
-
Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera38 m
-
Min Focus Distance40 cm
-
Macro Focus Range10-50cm
-
Focus Adjustmentautomatic, manual
-
Zoom Adjustmentmotorized drive
-
Group Qty5
-
Element Qty6
-
Featuresbuilt-in lens shield
Miscellaneous
-
Colourred
-
Colour Categoryred
Memory / Storage
-
Supported Memory CardsMultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card
-
Internal Storage8.3 MB flash
-
Video CaptureAVI - 640 x 480 - 30 fps - 11 sec - with 8.3MB built-in memory
AVI - 320 x 240 - 15 fps - 27 sec - with 8.3MB built-in memory
Additional Features
-
Continuous Shooting Speed1.25 frames per second
-
Self Timer Delay10 sec, 2 sec
-
FeaturesAnti-Shake DSP, audio recording, built-in speaker, digital image rotation, histogram display, multi-picture burst
Connections
-
Memory Card SlotSD card
Digital Camera
-
Effective Sensor Resolution6000000 pixels
Shutter
-
Max Shutter Speed1/2000 sec
-
Min Shutter Speed1/2 sec
Microphone
-
Microphone Operation Modemono
Software
-
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Header
-
BrandCasio
-
Product LineCasio EXILIM ZOOM
-
ModelEX-Z60
-
Packaged Quantity1
Battery
-
Battery TypeCasio NP-20
-
Details1 x Li-ion rechargeable battery (included)
Video Input
-
Typedigital camera
-
Digital Camera Typecompact
-
Continuous Shooting Speed1.25 frames per second
-
Light SensitivityISO 100, ISO 200, ISO 400, ISO 50, ISO auto
-
ISO (Max)400
-
Digital Zoom4 x
-
Digital Video FormatAVI, MJPEG
-
Image Recording FormatJPEG
-
AV InterfacesUSB 2.0, composite video
-
Special EffectsMonochrome, Sepia
-
Self Timer Delay10 sec, 2 sec
-
FeaturesAnti-Shake DSP, audio recording, built-in speaker, digital image rotation, histogram display, multi-picture burst
Exposure Parameters
-
Exposure Meteringcenter-weighted, multi-segment, spot
-
Exposure Compensation±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
-
Exposure Modesautomatic, program
-
Shooting ProgramsID photo mode, business cards and documents, candlelight portrait, children, collection, coupling shot, fireworks, flower, food, natural green, night portrait, night scene, party/indoor, pet, portrait mode, portrait with scenery, pre-shot, scenery, soft, soft flowing water, splashing water, sports mode, sundown, text, twilight mode
White Balance
-
White Balanceautomatic, presets
Auto Focus
-
SystemTTL contrast detection
-
Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty9
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width9.5 cm
-
Height6.1 cm
-
Weight118 g
Optical Sensor
-
Sensor Resolution6 pixels
-
Optical Sensor TypeCCD
-
Optical Sensor Size1/2.5"
-
Optical Sensor Size (metric)10.2 mm (1/2.5")
-
Total Pixels6370000 pixels
-
Effective Sensor Resolution6000000 pixels
Camera Display
-
TypeLCD display
-
Display Form Factorbuilt-in
-
Diagonal Size2.5 in
-
Diagonal Size (metric)6.4 cm
-
Display Format115,200 pixels
Camera Memory
-
Internal Storage Typeflash
-
Internal Storage Capacity8.3 MB
-
Memory Card SlotSD card
-
Supported Memory CardsMultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card
Camera Specifications
-
Print StandardDPOF support, PictBridge support, direct print
General
- ManufacturerCasio Inc.