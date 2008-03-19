Image Storage

Super-fine JPEG 3072 x 2304: 9 - with 32MB card - 3 MB

Fine JPEG 3072 x 2304: 15 - with 32MB card - 1.9 MB

Normal JPEG 3072 x 2304: 32 - with 32MB card - 902 KB

Super-fine JPEG 2592 x 1944: 11 - with 32MB card - 2.5 MB

Fine JPEG 2592 x 1944: 20 - with 32MB card - 1.4 MB

Normal JPEG 2592 x 1944: 41 - with 32MB card - 695 KB

Super-fine JPEG 2048 x 1536: 18 - with 32MB card - 1.6 MB

Fine JPEG 2048 x 1536: 32 - with 32MB card - 893 KB

Normal JPEG 2048 x 1536: 64 - with 32MB card - 445 KB

Super-fine JPEG 1600 x 1200: 29 - with 32MB card - 1 MB

Fine JPEG 1600 x 1200: 52 - with 32MB card - 558 KB

Normal JPEG 1600 x 1200: 99 - with 32MB card - 278 KB

Super-fine JPEG 640 x 480: 111 - with 32MB card - 249 KB

Fine JPEG 640 x 480: 171 - with 32MB card - 150 KB

Normal JPEG 640 x 480: 270 - with 32MB card - 84 KB

Super-fine JPEG 3072 x 1728: 12 - with 32MB card - 2.3 MB

Fine JPEG 3072 x 1728: 20 - with 32MB card - 1.4 MB

Normal JPEG 3072 x 1728: 42 - with 32MB card - 678 KB