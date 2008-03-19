Canon PowerShot A470 Specifications

Canon PowerShot A470

Canon PowerShot A470 (Orange)

Part Number: 2506B001

General

  • Depth
    4.1 cm
  • Sensor Resolution
    7.1 Megapixel
  • Optical Sensor Type
    CCD
  • Total Pixels
    7400000 pixels
  • Optical Sensor Size
    1/2.5"
  • Digital Zoom
    4 x
  • System
    TTL contrast detection
  • Digital Video Format
    AVI
  • Image Recording Format
    JPEG
  • AV Interfaces
    USB 2.0, composite video/audio
  • Manufacturer
    Canon

Camera Flash

  • Type
    built-in flash
  • Effective Flash Range
    0.3 m - 3 m
  • Red Eye Reduction
    Yes
  • Features
    AF illuminator

Exposure & White Balance

  • Light Sensitivity
    ISO 100, ISO 1600, ISO 200, ISO 400, ISO 80, ISO 800, ISO auto
  • Exposure Metering
    center-weighted, evaluative, spot
  • Exposure Modes
    automatic, program
  • Shooting Programs
    aquarium, beach, sunset, fireworks, foliage, indoor, kids & pets, macro, night snapshot, portrait mode, snow
  • Special Effects
    Black & White, Neutral, Sepia, Vivid
  • White Balance
    automatic, custom, presets
  • White Balance Presets
    cloudy, daylight, fluorescent light (cool white), fluorescent light (warm white), tungsten light
  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/2000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    15 sec
  • Exposure Compensation
    ±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    0 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    40 °C
  • Humidity Range Operating
    10 - 90%

Display

  • Display Form Factor
    built-in
  • Display Format
    115,000 pixels

Lens System

  • Optical Zoom
    3.4 x
  • Lens Aperture
    f/3.0-5.8
  • Min Focal Length
    6.3 mm
  • Max Focal Length
    21.6 mm
  • Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera
    38 m
  • Min Focus Distance
    47 cm
  • Macro Focus Range
    1cm
  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic
  • Zoom Adjustment
    motorized drive
  • Group Qty
    6
  • Element Qty
    7
  • Features
    aspherical lens, built-in lens shield

Miscellaneous

  • Microsoft Certification
    Certified for Windows Vista
  • Colour
    orange
  • Colour Category
    orange
  • Certified for Windows Vista
    Certified for Windows Vista software and devices have undergone compatibility tests for ease-of-use, better performance and enhanced security.

Memory / Storage

  • Supported Memory Cards
    MultiMediaCard, MultiMediaCardplus, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card
  • Included Memory Card
    32 MB SD
  • Image Storage
    Super-fine JPEG 3072 x 2304: 9 - with 32MB card - 3 MB
    Fine JPEG 3072 x 2304: 15 - with 32MB card - 1.9 MB
    Normal JPEG 3072 x 2304: 32 - with 32MB card - 902 KB
    Super-fine JPEG 2592 x 1944: 11 - with 32MB card - 2.5 MB
    Fine JPEG 2592 x 1944: 20 - with 32MB card - 1.4 MB
    Normal JPEG 2592 x 1944: 41 - with 32MB card - 695 KB
    Super-fine JPEG 2048 x 1536: 18 - with 32MB card - 1.6 MB
    Fine JPEG 2048 x 1536: 32 - with 32MB card - 893 KB
    Normal JPEG 2048 x 1536: 64 - with 32MB card - 445 KB
    Super-fine JPEG 1600 x 1200: 29 - with 32MB card - 1 MB
    Fine JPEG 1600 x 1200: 52 - with 32MB card - 558 KB
    Normal JPEG 1600 x 1200: 99 - with 32MB card - 278 KB
    Super-fine JPEG 640 x 480: 111 - with 32MB card - 249 KB
    Fine JPEG 640 x 480: 171 - with 32MB card - 150 KB
    Normal JPEG 640 x 480: 270 - with 32MB card - 84 KB
    Super-fine JPEG 3072 x 1728: 12 - with 32MB card - 2.3 MB
    Fine JPEG 3072 x 1728: 20 - with 32MB card - 1.4 MB
    Normal JPEG 3072 x 1728: 42 - with 32MB card - 678 KB
  • Video Capture
    AVI - 640 x 480 - 20 fps - 22 sec - with 32MB built-in memory
    AVI - 640 x 480 - 20 fps - 45 sec - with 32MB built-in memory
    AVI - 320 x 240 - 30 fps - 43 sec - with 32MB built-in memory
    AVI - 160 x 120 - 15 fps - 210 sec - with 32MB built-in memory

Additional Features

  • Continuous Shooting Speed
    1.9 frames per second
  • Self Timer Delay
    10 sec, 2 sec
  • Features
    RGB primary color filter, audio recording, built-in speaker, camera orientation detection, date/time stamp, digital image rotation, digital noise reduction, histogram display, in-camera red-eye removal, resizing an image

Connections

  • Memory Card Slot
    SD card

Digital Camera

  • Effective Sensor Resolution
    7100000 pixels

Shutter

  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/2000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    15 sec

Software

  • Type
    Canon ImageBrowser, Canon PhotoStitch, Canon ZoomBrowser EX, Drivers & Utilities

System Requirements for PC Connection

  • Operating System Support
    Apple Mac OS X 10.3.x - 10.4.x, MS Windows 2000, MS Windows Vista, MS Windows XP
  • Peripheral Devices
    CD-ROM drive, USB port

Header

  • Brand
    Canon
  • Product Line
    Canon PowerShot
  • Model
    A470
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Battery

  • Battery Type
    AA
  • Details
    2 x AA alkaline battery (included)
    2 x AA NiMH rechargeable battery

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    10.5 cm
  • Height
    5.5 cm
  • Weight
    165 g

