Canon PowerShot A470 (Orange)
Part Number: 2506B001
Canon PowerShot A470 (Gray) 2503b001
Canon PowerShot A470 (Red) 2507b001
Canon PowerShot A470 (Blue) 2504b001
General
Depth4.1 cm
Sensor Resolution7.1 Megapixel
Optical Sensor TypeCCD
Total Pixels7400000 pixels
Optical Sensor Size1/2.5"
Digital Zoom4 x
SystemTTL contrast detection
Digital Video FormatAVI
Image Recording FormatJPEG
AV InterfacesUSB 2.0, composite video/audio
- ManufacturerCanon
Camera Flash
Typebuilt-in flash
Effective Flash Range0.3 m - 3 m
Red Eye ReductionYes
FeaturesAF illuminator
Exposure & White Balance
Light SensitivityISO 100, ISO 1600, ISO 200, ISO 400, ISO 80, ISO 800, ISO auto
Exposure Meteringcenter-weighted, evaluative, spot
Exposure Modesautomatic, program
Shooting Programsaquarium, beach, sunset, fireworks, foliage, indoor, kids & pets, macro, night snapshot, portrait mode, snow
Special EffectsBlack & White, Neutral, Sepia, Vivid
White Balanceautomatic, custom, presets
White Balance Presetscloudy, daylight, fluorescent light (cool white), fluorescent light (warm white), tungsten light
Max Shutter Speed1/2000 sec
Min Shutter Speed15 sec
Exposure Compensation±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature0 °C
Max Operating Temperature40 °C
Humidity Range Operating10 - 90%
Display
Display Form Factorbuilt-in
Display Format115,000 pixels
Lens System
Optical Zoom3.4 x
Lens Aperturef/3.0-5.8
Min Focal Length6.3 mm
Max Focal Length21.6 mm
Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera38 m
Min Focus Distance47 cm
Macro Focus Range1cm
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
Zoom Adjustmentmotorized drive
Group Qty6
Element Qty7
Featuresaspherical lens, built-in lens shield
Miscellaneous
Microsoft CertificationCertified for Windows Vista
Colourorange
Colour Categoryorange
Certified for Windows VistaCertified for Windows Vista software and devices have undergone compatibility tests for ease-of-use, better performance and enhanced security.
Memory / Storage
Supported Memory CardsMultiMediaCard, MultiMediaCardplus, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card
Included Memory Card32 MB SD
Image StorageSuper-fine JPEG 3072 x 2304: 9 - with 32MB card - 3 MB
Fine JPEG 3072 x 2304: 15 - with 32MB card - 1.9 MB
Normal JPEG 3072 x 2304: 32 - with 32MB card - 902 KB
Super-fine JPEG 2592 x 1944: 11 - with 32MB card - 2.5 MB
Fine JPEG 2592 x 1944: 20 - with 32MB card - 1.4 MB
Normal JPEG 2592 x 1944: 41 - with 32MB card - 695 KB
Super-fine JPEG 2048 x 1536: 18 - with 32MB card - 1.6 MB
Fine JPEG 2048 x 1536: 32 - with 32MB card - 893 KB
Normal JPEG 2048 x 1536: 64 - with 32MB card - 445 KB
Super-fine JPEG 1600 x 1200: 29 - with 32MB card - 1 MB
Fine JPEG 1600 x 1200: 52 - with 32MB card - 558 KB
Normal JPEG 1600 x 1200: 99 - with 32MB card - 278 KB
Super-fine JPEG 640 x 480: 111 - with 32MB card - 249 KB
Fine JPEG 640 x 480: 171 - with 32MB card - 150 KB
Normal JPEG 640 x 480: 270 - with 32MB card - 84 KB
Super-fine JPEG 3072 x 1728: 12 - with 32MB card - 2.3 MB
Fine JPEG 3072 x 1728: 20 - with 32MB card - 1.4 MB
Normal JPEG 3072 x 1728: 42 - with 32MB card - 678 KB
Video CaptureAVI - 640 x 480 - 20 fps - 22 sec - with 32MB built-in memory
AVI - 640 x 480 - 20 fps - 45 sec - with 32MB built-in memory
AVI - 320 x 240 - 30 fps - 43 sec - with 32MB built-in memory
AVI - 160 x 120 - 15 fps - 210 sec - with 32MB built-in memory
Additional Features
Continuous Shooting Speed1.9 frames per second
Self Timer Delay10 sec, 2 sec
FeaturesRGB primary color filter, audio recording, built-in speaker, camera orientation detection, date/time stamp, digital image rotation, digital noise reduction, histogram display, in-camera red-eye removal, resizing an image
Connections
Memory Card SlotSD card
Digital Camera
Effective Sensor Resolution7100000 pixels
Shutter
Max Shutter Speed1/2000 sec
Min Shutter Speed15 sec
Software
TypeCanon ImageBrowser, Canon PhotoStitch, Canon ZoomBrowser EX, Drivers & Utilities
System Requirements for PC Connection
Operating System SupportApple Mac OS X 10.3.x - 10.4.x, MS Windows 2000, MS Windows Vista, MS Windows XP
Peripheral DevicesCD-ROM drive, USB port
Header
BrandCanon
Product LineCanon PowerShot
ModelA470
Packaged Quantity1
Battery
Battery TypeAA
Details2 x AA alkaline battery (included)
2 x AA NiMH rechargeable battery
Video Input
Typedigital camera
Digital Camera Typecompact
Continuous Shooting Speed1.9 frames per second
ISO (Max)1600
Face DetectionYes
Self Timer Delay10 sec, 2 sec
Exposure Parameters
White Balance
Auto Focus
Dimensions & Weight
Width10.5 cm
Height5.5 cm
Weight165 g
Optical Sensor
Camera Display
TypeLCD display
Diagonal Size2.5 in
Diagonal Size (metric)6.4 cm
Camera Memory
Internal Storage Typenone
Memory Card Form FactorSD Memory Card
Included Memory Card Capacity32 MB
Memory Card SlotSD card
Camera Specifications
Print StandardDPOF support, PictBridge support, direct print
General
- ManufacturerCanon