Canon Pixma iP4500 Specifications

Canon Pixma iP4500

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Canon Pixma iP4500

Part Number: 2171B002 Released: 21 August 2007

General

  • Printer Type
    Photo printer - ink-jet - color
  • Manufacturer
    Canon

Printer

  • Inkjet Technology
    Canon FINE (Full-lithography inkjet Nozzle Engineering)
  • Ink Palette Supported (Colors)
    5-ink - cyan, magenta, yellow, black, pigment black
  • Nozzle Configuration
    512 nozzles (pigment black), 2 x 1024 nozzles (cyan, magenta), 2 x 512 (yellow, black)
  • Minimum Ink Droplet Size
    1 pl
  • Ink Cartridge Configuration
    5 individual ink tanks
  • Technology
    ink-jet
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired
  • Interface
    USB
  • Print on CD/DVD
    yes
  • Direct Printing Specifications
    PictBridge
  • Type
    photo printer
  • Max H-Document Size
    8.5 m
  • Max V-Document Size
    14 in
  • Media Type
    CD discs, DVD discs, semi-gloss paper, envelopes, glossy photo paper, high resolution paper, iron-on transfers, matte photo paper, photo paper, photo stickers, plain paper
  • Media Sizes
    4 in x 6 in, 4 in x 8 in, 5 in x 7 in, 8 in x 10 in, A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in), Legal (8.5 in x 14 in), Letter A Size (8.5 in x 11 in)
  • Envelope Sizes
    Com-10 (4.13 in x 9.5 in), International DL (4.33 in x 8.66 in)
  • Card / Label Sizes
    2.13 in x 3.4 in

Power Device

  • Type
    power supply
  • Power Consumption Operational
    13 Watt
  • Form Factor
    internal

Miscellaneous

  • Microsoft Certifications
    Certified for Windows Vista

Power

  • Power Consumption Stand by / Sleep
    1.2 Watt
  • Power Consumption Operational
    13 Watt

Battery

  • Form Factor
    none

Environmental Standards

  • ENERGY STAR Certified
    Yes
  • ENERGY STAR
    Yes

Printing

  • Max Resolution B/W
    600 dpi
  • Max Resolution Color
    9600 x 2400 dpi
  • Max Printing Speed B/W (ppm)
    31 ppm
  • Max Printing Speed Color (ppm)
    24 ppm

Manufacturer Warranty

  • Service & Support
    Limited warranty - 1 year
    Technical support - phone consulting

Media Handling

  • Max Media Size (Custom)
    8.5 in x 14 in
  • Borderless Photo Sizes
    3.9 in x 7 in, 3.95 in x 5.9 in, 5.12 in x 7.1 in, 8 in x 10 in, A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
  • Media Type
    Envelopes, plain paper, iron-on transfers, photo paper, photo stickers, glossy photo paper, matte photo paper, high resolution paper, DVD discs, CD discs, semi-gloss paper
  • Card / Label Sizes
    2.13 in x 3.4 in
  • Envelope Sizes
    International DL (4.33 in x 8.66 in), Com-10 (4.13 in x 9.5 in)
  • Media Sizes
    Letter A Size (8.5 in x 11 in), Legal (8.5 in x 14 in), A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in), 8 in x 10 in, 4 in x 6 in, 4 in x 8 in, 5 in x 7 in

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS X 10.2.8 - 10.4, Microsoft Windows 2000, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP

Copier

  • Copier Type
    none

Environmental Parameters

  • Sound Emission (Operating)
    34.5 dBA

Document & Media Handling

  • Media Type Class
    envelopes, optical discs, other, photo paper, plain paper
  • Media Size Class
    Legal

Header

  • Brand
    Canon
  • Product Line
    Canon PIXMA
  • Model
    iP4500
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC

Interface Required

  • Connector Type
    4 pin USB Type A
  • Type
    USB 2.0, direct print port
  • Total Qty
    1

Office Machine

  • Type
    printer
  • Functions
    printer
  • Printing Technology
    ink-jet
  • Printing Output Type
    color

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    17.2 in
  • Depth
    11.9 in
  • Height
    5.7 in
  • Weight
    10.8 lbs

Printing System

  • Inkjet Technology
    Canon FINE (Full-lithography inkjet Nozzle Engineering)
  • Color
    5-ink
  • Nozzle Configuration
    512 nozzles (pigment black), 2 x 1024 nozzles (cyan, magenta), 2 x 512 (yellow, black)
  • Minimum Ink Droplet Size
    1 pl
  • Ink Palette Supported (Colors)
    cyan, magenta, yellow, black, pigment black
  • Ink Cartridge Configuration
    5 individual ink tanks

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Service Included
    phone consulting
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year
  • Type
    limited warranty, technical support

PC Connectivity

  • PC Connection
    USB

CNET Labs' Benchmarks

  • CNET Labs Text Speed Test (pages per minute)
    8.25
  • CNET Labs Presentation Speed Test (pages per minute)
    2.55
  • CNET Labs Printer Graphics Speed Test (pages per minute)
    2.47
  • CNET Labs Photo Speed Test (pages per minute)
    2.66

General

  • Manufacturer
    Canon

Where to Buy

Canon Pixma iP4500

Part Number: 2171B002 Released: 21 Aug 2007

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Printers for 2018

See All

  • Epson Expression Home XP-430

    The XP-430 "Small-in-One" printer turns in high scores for print quality, a versatile...

  • Brother MFC-J470DW

    The Brother MFC-J470DW delivers cloud printing from mobile devices, business-friendly...

  • Brother HL-L2360DW

    The Brother HL-2369DW mono laser printer gets the job done with support for multiple platforms...

  • Canon Pixma MG5620

    The Canon MG5620 is a fast, easy-to-use printer with plenty of attractive features --...