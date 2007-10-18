Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Canon Pixma iP4500
Part Number: 2171B002 Released: 21 August 2007
General
-
Printer TypePhoto printer - ink-jet - color
- ManufacturerCanon
Printer
-
Inkjet TechnologyCanon FINE (Full-lithography inkjet Nozzle Engineering)
-
Ink Palette Supported (Colors)5-ink - cyan, magenta, yellow, black, pigment black
-
Nozzle Configuration512 nozzles (pigment black), 2 x 1024 nozzles (cyan, magenta), 2 x 512 (yellow, black)
-
Minimum Ink Droplet Size1 pl
-
Ink Cartridge Configuration5 individual ink tanks
-
Technologyink-jet
-
Connectivity Technologywired
-
InterfaceUSB
-
Print on CD/DVDyes
-
Direct Printing SpecificationsPictBridge
-
Typephoto printer
-
Max H-Document Size8.5 m
-
Max V-Document Size14 in
-
Media TypeCD discs, DVD discs, semi-gloss paper, envelopes, glossy photo paper, high resolution paper, iron-on transfers, matte photo paper, photo paper, photo stickers, plain paper
-
Media Sizes4 in x 6 in, 4 in x 8 in, 5 in x 7 in, 8 in x 10 in, A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in), Legal (8.5 in x 14 in), Letter A Size (8.5 in x 11 in)
-
Envelope SizesCom-10 (4.13 in x 9.5 in), International DL (4.33 in x 8.66 in)
-
Card / Label Sizes2.13 in x 3.4 in
Power Device
-
Typepower supply
-
Power Consumption Operational13 Watt
-
Form Factorinternal
Miscellaneous
-
Microsoft CertificationsCertified for Windows Vista
Power
-
Power Consumption Stand by / Sleep1.2 Watt
-
Power Consumption Operational13 Watt
Battery
-
Form Factornone
Environmental Standards
-
ENERGY STAR CertifiedYes
-
ENERGY STARYes
Printing
-
Max Resolution B/W600 dpi
-
Max Resolution Color9600 x 2400 dpi
-
Max Printing Speed B/W (ppm)31 ppm
-
Max Printing Speed Color (ppm)24 ppm
Manufacturer Warranty
-
Service & SupportLimited warranty - 1 year
Technical support - phone consulting
Media Handling
-
Max Media Size (Custom)8.5 in x 14 in
-
Borderless Photo Sizes3.9 in x 7 in, 3.95 in x 5.9 in, 5.12 in x 7.1 in, 8 in x 10 in, A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in)
-
Media TypeEnvelopes, plain paper, iron-on transfers, photo paper, photo stickers, glossy photo paper, matte photo paper, high resolution paper, DVD discs, CD discs, semi-gloss paper
-
Card / Label Sizes2.13 in x 3.4 in
-
Envelope SizesInternational DL (4.33 in x 8.66 in), Com-10 (4.13 in x 9.5 in)
-
Media SizesLetter A Size (8.5 in x 11 in), Legal (8.5 in x 14 in), A4 (8.25 in x 11.7 in), 8 in x 10 in, 4 in x 6 in, 4 in x 8 in, 5 in x 7 in
System Requirements
-
OS RequiredApple MacOS X 10.2.8 - 10.4, Microsoft Windows 2000, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP
Copier
-
Copier Typenone
Environmental Parameters
-
Sound Emission (Operating)34.5 dBA
Document & Media Handling
-
Media Type Classenvelopes, optical discs, other, photo paper, plain paper
-
Media Size ClassLegal
Header
-
BrandCanon
-
Product LineCanon PIXMA
-
ModeliP4500
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityMac, PC
Interface Required
-
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A
-
TypeUSB 2.0, direct print port
-
Total Qty1
Office Machine
-
Typeprinter
-
Functionsprinter
-
Printing Technologyink-jet
-
Printing Output Typecolor
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width17.2 in
-
Depth11.9 in
-
Height5.7 in
-
Weight10.8 lbs
Printing System
-
Inkjet TechnologyCanon FINE (Full-lithography inkjet Nozzle Engineering)
-
Color5-ink
-
Nozzle Configuration512 nozzles (pigment black), 2 x 1024 nozzles (cyan, magenta), 2 x 512 (yellow, black)
-
Minimum Ink Droplet Size1 pl
-
Ink Palette Supported (Colors)cyan, magenta, yellow, black, pigment black
-
Ink Cartridge Configuration5 individual ink tanks
Software
-
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Service Includedphone consulting
-
Full Contract Period1 year
-
Typelimited warranty, technical support
PC Connectivity
-
PC ConnectionUSB
CNET Labs' Benchmarks
-
CNET Labs Text Speed Test (pages per minute)8.25
-
CNET Labs Presentation Speed Test (pages per minute)2.55
-
CNET Labs Printer Graphics Speed Test (pages per minute)2.47
-
CNET Labs Photo Speed Test (pages per minute)2.66
General
- ManufacturerCanon