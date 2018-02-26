Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Canon EOS M50 (with 15-45mm lens, black)
Part Number: 2680C011
General
-
Depth2.3 in
-
Sensor Resolution24.1 Megapixel
-
Enclosure Materialpolycarbonate
-
Optical Sensor TypeCMOS
-
Total Pixels25800000 pixels
-
Effective Sensor Resolution24100000 pixels
-
Optical Sensor Size14.9 x 22.3mm
-
Field of View Crop Factor1.6
-
Sensor Dust ReductionYes
-
Sensor FeaturesEOS Integrated Cleaning System
-
Image ProcessorDIGIC 8
-
SystemDual Pixel CMOS AF
-
Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty143
-
AE/AF ControlEye detection AF, Face-priority AF, Subject-tracking AF, Touch and Drag AF, Zone AF
-
Face Detection Detaliseye Detect AF, face-priority AF function
-
Digital Video FormatH.264
-
Image Recording FormatJPEG, RAW, RAW + JPEG
-
Max Video Resolution3840 x 2160
-
Audio Signal FormatAAC
-
Interfaces ProvidedHDMI, USB 2.0
- ManufacturerCanon
Environmental Parameters
-
Min Operating Temperature32 °F
-
Max Operating Temperature104 °F
-
Humidity Range Operating0 - 85%
Exposure & White Balance
-
-
Exposure Meteringcenter-weighted, evaluative, partial (6.4%), spot (2.8%)
-
Exposure Metering Zones384
-
Exposure Modesaperture-priority, automatic, manual, shutter-priority
-
Shooting Programsbacklight correction HDR, close-up, food, handheld night scene, landscape, panning, portrait mode, self-portrait, smooth skin, sports mode
-
Special EffectsFaithful, Fine Detail, Soft Focus, Standard, Toy camera, Water painting, Fisheye, Grainy B&W, HDR Art, Landscape, Miniature, Monochrome, Neutral, Portrait
-
White Balanceautomatic, custom, presets
-
White Balance Presets2500K - 10000K (100K steps), cloudy, daylight, flash, fluorescent light (white), shade, tungsten light
-
Max Shutter Speed1/4000 sec
-
Min Shutter Speed30 sec
-
Exposure Compensation±3 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
-
Auto Exposure Bracketing2 steps in 1/3 EV steps
-
X-sync Speed1/200 sec
-
Exposure RangeEV 0-20 (ISO 100)
Camera Flash
-
Typepop-up flash
-
Guide Number (m / ISO 100)5
-
Red Eye ReductionYes
-
FeaturesAF illuminator, flash +/- compensation, wireless off-camera control
Lens System
-
TypeZoom lens - 3x zoom - 15 - 45 mm - f/3.5-6.3 STM Canon EF-M
-
Lens Construction9 groups / 10 elements
-
Optical Zoom3 x
-
Lens SeriesSTM Canon EF-M
-
Lens Aperturef/3.5-6.3
-
Min Focal Length15 mm
-
Max Focal Length45 mm
-
Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera24 m
-
Min Focus Distance9.8 in
-
Focus Adjustmentautomatic, manual
-
Zoom Adjustmentmanual
-
Max View Angle84.3 degrees
-
Group Qty9
-
Element Qty10
-
Filter Size49 mm
-
Lens IncludedEF-M 15-45mm IS STM lens
-
FeaturesStepping Motor (STM) technology, full-time manual focusing
Miscellaneous
-
Colorblack
-
Color Categoryblack
Memory / Storage
-
Video CaptureH.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 23.98 fps
H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 25 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 59.94 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 50 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 29.97 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 25 fps
H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 23.98 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 119.9 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 100 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 59.94 fps
H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 50 fps
Viewfinder
-
Viewfinder TypeOLED
-
Viewfinder Color Supportcolor
-
Viewfinder Diagonal Size0.39 in
-
Viewfinder Resolution2360000 pixels
-
Viewfinder TypeElectronic - OLED
Additional Features
-
Self-Timer Delay10 sec, 2 sec
-
Flash Terminalhot shoe
-
FeaturesAuto Lighting Optimizer, Hybrid Auto, diffraction correction, high ISO speed noise reduction, highlight point display, highlight tone priority, histogram display, in-camera RAW processing, in-camera red-eye removal, noise reduction over long exposures, peripheral illumination correction, resizing an image, RGB primary color filter, saturation control, silent shooting, Scene Intelligent Auto technology, Time-Lapse recording, brightness control, chromatic aberration correction, color control, contrast control, depth-of-field preview button
Shutter
-
Max Shutter Speed1/4000 sec
-
Min Shutter Speed30 sec
-
X-sync Speed1/200 sec
Battery
-
Technologylithium ion
-
Battery TypeCanon LP-E12
-
Details1 x Canon LP-E12 Li-ion rechargeable battery (included)
-
Battery Life DetailsPhoto shooting - 235 shots (at 23 °C (AE 50%, FE 50%))
Photo shooting - 370 shots (ECO mode)
Video recording - 1.42 hours
Playback - 4 hours
Header
-
BrandCanon
-
Product LineCanon EOS
-
ModelM50
-
Packaged Quantity1
Video Input
-
Typedigital camera
-
Digital Camera Typemirrorless system
-
Continuous Shooting Speed10 frames per second, 7.4 frames per second
-
-
-
-
-
-
Frame Rate (Max Resolution)25 fps
-
High-Definition Video Support4K
-
Interfaces ProvidedHDMI, USB 2.0
-
-
-
Face DetectionYes
-
-
-
-
Image Stabilizeroptical
-
Lens Mounting TypeCanon EF-M
-
FeaturesAuto Lighting Optimizer, Hybrid Auto, diffraction correction, high ISO speed noise reduction, highlight point display, highlight tone priority, histogram display, in-camera RAW processing, in-camera red-eye removal, noise reduction over long exposures, peripheral illumination correction, resizing an image, RGB primary color filter, saturation control, silent shooting, Scene Intelligent Auto technology, Time-Lapse recording, brightness control, chromatic aberration correction, color control, contrast control, depth-of-field preview button
Dimensions & Weight Details
-
Detailscamera body only, camera with battery and memory card
-
Weight12.4 oz, 13.6 oz
Exposure Parameters
-
-
-
-
-
-
Exposure Range
-
Light Metering RangeEV 0-20
-
SensitivityISO 100
White Balance
-
-
Auto Focus
-
-
-
-
Auto Focus FeaturesFocus Peaking function
Optical Sensor
-
Sensor Resolution24.1 pixels
-
-
-
Optical Sensor Size (metric)14.9 x 22.3 mm
-
-
-
-
-
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width4.6 in
-
Height3.5 in
-
Weight12.38 oz
Camera Display
-
TypeLCD display
-
Display Form Factorrotating
-
Diagonal Size3 in
-
Diagonal Size (metric)7.6 cm
-
Display Format1,040,000 pixels
-
Touch ScreenYes
-
Featuresdisplay brightness control
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty
-
Service Includedparts and labor
-
Full Contract Period1 year
Camera Memory
-
Memory Card SlotSD card
-
Supported Memory CardsSD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDHC UHS-I Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card, SDXC UHS-I Memory Card
Camera Specifications
-
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth, IEEE 802.11b/g/n, NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Sensorsdigital level meter
-
Connectivity FeaturesWireless Image Transfer
-
Computer ConnectivityMac, Windows
-
Print StandardDPOF support, Exif Print support, PictBridge support, direct print
Pro Camcorder Features
-
Audio Signal FormatAAC
General
- ManufacturerCanon