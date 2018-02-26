Canon EOS M50 Specifications

Canon EOS M50 (with 15-45mm lens, black)

Part Number: 2680C011

General

  • Depth
    2.3 in
  • Sensor Resolution
    24.1 Megapixel
  • Enclosure Material
    polycarbonate
  • Optical Sensor Type
    CMOS
  • Total Pixels
    25800000 pixels
  • Effective Sensor Resolution
    24100000 pixels
  • Optical Sensor Size
    14.9 x 22.3mm
  • Field of View Crop Factor
    1.6
  • Sensor Dust Reduction
    Yes
  • Sensor Features
    EOS Integrated Cleaning System
  • Image Processor
    DIGIC 8
  • System
    Dual Pixel CMOS AF
  • Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty
    143
  • AE/AF Control
    Eye detection AF, Face-priority AF, Subject-tracking AF, Touch and Drag AF, Zone AF
  • Face Detection Detalis
    eye Detect AF, face-priority AF function
  • Digital Video Format
    H.264
  • Image Recording Format
    JPEG, RAW, RAW + JPEG
  • Max Video Resolution
    3840 x 2160
  • Audio Signal Format
    AAC
  • Interfaces Provided
    HDMI, USB 2.0
  • Manufacturer
    Canon

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    32 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    104 °F
  • Humidity Range Operating
    0 - 85%

Exposure & White Balance

  • Light Sensitivity
    ISO 100-25600, ISO 51200, ISO auto
  • Exposure Metering
    center-weighted, evaluative, partial (6.4%), spot (2.8%)
  • Exposure Metering Zones
    384
  • Exposure Modes
    aperture-priority, automatic, manual, shutter-priority
  • Shooting Programs
    backlight correction HDR, close-up, food, handheld night scene, landscape, panning, portrait mode, self-portrait, smooth skin, sports mode
  • Special Effects
    Faithful, Fine Detail, Soft Focus, Standard, Toy camera, Water painting, Fisheye, Grainy B&W, HDR Art, Landscape, Miniature, Monochrome, Neutral, Portrait
  • White Balance
    automatic, custom, presets
  • White Balance Presets
    2500K - 10000K (100K steps), cloudy, daylight, flash, fluorescent light (white), shade, tungsten light
  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/4000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    30 sec
  • Exposure Compensation
    ±3 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
  • Auto Exposure Bracketing
    2 steps in 1/3 EV steps
  • X-sync Speed
    1/200 sec
  • Exposure Range
    EV 0-20 (ISO 100)

Camera Flash

  • Type
    pop-up flash
  • Guide Number (m / ISO 100)
    5
  • Red Eye Reduction
    Yes
  • Features
    AF illuminator, flash +/- compensation, wireless off-camera control

Lens System

  • Type
    Zoom lens - 3x zoom - 15 - 45 mm - f/3.5-6.3 STM Canon EF-M
  • Lens Construction
    9 groups / 10 elements
  • Optical Zoom
    3 x
  • Lens Series
    STM Canon EF-M
  • Lens Aperture
    f/3.5-6.3
  • Min Focal Length
    15 mm
  • Max Focal Length
    45 mm
  • Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera
    24 m
  • Min Focus Distance
    9.8 in
  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic, manual
  • Zoom Adjustment
    manual
  • Max View Angle
    84.3 degrees
  • Group Qty
    9
  • Element Qty
    10
  • Filter Size
    49 mm
  • Lens Included
    EF-M 15-45mm IS STM lens
  • Features
    Stepping Motor (STM) technology, full-time manual focusing

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black

Memory / Storage

  • Video Capture
    H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 23.98 fps
    H.264 - 3840 x 2160 p - 25 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 59.94 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 50 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 29.97 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 25 fps
    H.264 - 1920 x 1080 p - 23.98 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 119.9 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 100 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 59.94 fps
    H.264 - 1280 x 720 p - 50 fps

Viewfinder

  • Viewfinder Type
    OLED
  • Viewfinder Color Support
    color
  • Viewfinder Diagonal Size
    0.39 in
  • Viewfinder Resolution
    2360000 pixels
  • Viewfinder Type
    Electronic - OLED

Additional Features

  • Self-Timer Delay
    10 sec, 2 sec
  • Flash Terminal
    hot shoe
  • Features
    Auto Lighting Optimizer, Hybrid Auto, diffraction correction, high ISO speed noise reduction, highlight point display, highlight tone priority, histogram display, in-camera RAW processing, in-camera red-eye removal, noise reduction over long exposures, peripheral illumination correction, resizing an image, RGB primary color filter, saturation control, silent shooting, Scene Intelligent Auto technology, Time-Lapse recording, brightness control, chromatic aberration correction, color control, contrast control, depth-of-field preview button

Shutter

Battery

  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Battery Type
    Canon LP-E12
  • Details
    1 x Canon LP-E12 Li-ion rechargeable battery (included)
  • Battery Life Details
    Photo shooting - 235 shots (at 23 °C (AE 50%, FE 50%))
    Photo shooting - 370 shots (ECO mode)
    Video recording - 1.42 hours
    Playback - 4 hours

Header

  • Brand
    Canon
  • Product Line
    Canon EOS
  • Model
    M50
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Dimensions & Weight Details

  • Details
    camera body only, camera with battery and memory card
  • Weight
    12.4 oz, 13.6 oz

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    4.6 in
  • Height
    3.5 in
  • Weight
    12.38 oz

Camera Display

  • Type
    LCD display
  • Display Form Factor
    rotating
  • Diagonal Size
    3 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    7.6 cm
  • Display Format
    1,040,000 pixels
  • Touch Screen
    Yes
  • Features
    display brightness control

Camera Memory

  • Memory Card Slot
    SD card
  • Supported Memory Cards
    SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDHC UHS-I Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card, SDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Camera Specifications

  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth, IEEE 802.11b/g/n, NFC (Near Field Communication)
  • Sensors
    digital level meter
  • Connectivity Features
    Wireless Image Transfer
  • Computer Connectivity
    Mac, Windows
  • Print Standard
    DPOF support, Exif Print support, PictBridge support, direct print

Pro Camcorder Features

  • Audio Signal Format
    AAC

General

  • Manufacturer
    Canon

