Breville Smart Grinder Pro review:

The $200 Breville Smart Grinder Pro (£160 in the UK, roughly AU$264 in Australia) coffee grinder uses steel burrs to crush beans into coffee grounds suitable for espresso, drip, cold brew and French press. Even so, it's expensive, complex to operate, and makes mistakes when grinding for pots of drip.
The Smart Grinder Pro looks inviting enough with its attractive stainless steel body. It's compact as well and thanks to a grind container that locks into place care of magnets, the appliance doesn't make much of a mess. By comparison, both the $200 Oxo On Barista Brain Conical Burr Grinder and the $145 Baratza Encore tend to generate a noticeable amount of leftover coffee debris.
The Breville Smart Grinder offers a greater number of coarseness settings than those devices, too -- A total of 60 grind sizes compared with the Encore's 40 coarseness levels and Barista Brain's 15. Breville bundles a pair of cradles designed to accept two common sizes of espresso portafilters (50-54mm, 58mm) as well. If you own a home espresso machine, these adapters let you grind directly into their portafilters.