Breville Smart Grinder Pro review:

Breville's smart coffee grinder is best for single servings

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
Compare These

CNET Editors' Rating
Be the first to review!

The Good The Breville Smart Grinder Pro grinds coffee beans for many beverage styles including espresso, drip, French press, and cold brew. It measures its grounds with repeatable results using a digital timer. It has an attractive stainless steel design, LCD screen, plus cradles that accept espresso portafilters.

The Bad It's expensive yet doesn't have a scale to confirm the amount of grounds it produces. It's programmable but only for the number of cups or espresso shots you want, not for full pots of drip. You have to continually hold down a button to grind manually.

The Bottom Line If individual servings of pour-over or espresso are what you drink, the Breville Smart Grinder Pro might suit your needs, but experienced home baristas are better off buying a kitchen scale and a more affordable manual burr grinder.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

6.7 Overall
  • Performance 5.9
  • Design 7.2
  • Features 7.3
  • Maintenance 7.0

Review Sections

The $200 Breville Smart Grinder Pro (£160 in the UK, roughly AU$264 in Australia) coffee grinder uses steel burrs to crush beans into coffee grounds suitable for espresso, drip, cold brew and French press. Even so, it's expensive, complex to operate, and makes mistakes when grinding for pots of drip.

The Smart Grinder Pro looks inviting enough with its attractive stainless steel body. It's compact as well and thanks to a grind container that locks into place care of magnets, the appliance doesn't make much of a mess. By comparison, both the $200 Oxo On Barista Brain Conical Burr Grinder and the $145 Baratza Encore tend to generate a noticeable amount of leftover coffee debris.

The Breville Smart Grinder offers a greater number of coarseness settings than those devices, too -- A total of 60 grind sizes compared with the Encore's 40 coarseness levels and Barista Brain's 15. Breville bundles a pair of cradles designed to accept two common sizes of espresso portafilters (50-54mm, 58mm) as well. If you own a home espresso machine, these adapters let you grind directly into their portafilters.

Best Coffee Makers of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

Online world sparks new life for old tradition of obituaries
Woz on Comic Con, iPhones and the Galaxy S8
Tribeca spotlights your worst tech nightmare: 'The Circle'
 
 

Discuss: Breville Smart Grinder Pro (Brushed Stainless...

Conversation powered by Livefyre