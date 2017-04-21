Breville Smart Grinder Pro review:

The Good The Breville Smart Grinder Pro grinds coffee beans for many beverage styles including espresso, drip, French press, and cold brew. It measures its grounds with repeatable results using a digital timer. It has an attractive stainless steel design, LCD screen, plus cradles that accept espresso portafilters.

The Bad It's expensive yet doesn't have a scale to confirm the amount of grounds it produces. It's programmable but only for the number of cups or espresso shots you want, not for full pots of drip. You have to continually hold down a button to grind manually.

The Bottom Line If individual servings of pour-over or espresso are what you drink, the Breville Smart Grinder Pro might suit your needs, but experienced home baristas are better off buying a kitchen scale and a more affordable manual burr grinder.

