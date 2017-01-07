This Apple AirPods competitor has an ingenuous built-in blinking laser light safety feature for night use

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Incipio-owned Braven is getting into the totally wireless earphones game with a sports model that has a feature the company hopes will differentiate the upcoming product from the growing hoard of cord-free earphones: an app-controlled hi-glow laser light integrated into the ear hook of each bud.

The Flye Sport Glo ($250) is due to ship in Q2 of this year and includes a translucent charging case charging case that delivers an additional 20 hours of play time or 5 full charges on top of the earphones rated battery life of 4 hours. Those numbers are in line with competing models.

I got a little hands-on time with Sport Glo at CES 2017 and the red laser light is definitely an eye-catching feature. Using the Braven Sport Active app (iOS/Android) you can set the light to be on all the time or flash intermittently. It's a nifty safety feature for running, biking or just walking at night.

You can also adjust the earphones sound via the app and activate the Audio Ambient Awareness feature to let sound in and hear the outside world better (you can also make calls via the integrated microphone and there are physical controls on the earphones).

In Q2, Braven is also releasing a less expensive Bluetooth in-ear sport headphone, the Flye Sport Power ($150) that has the sport earhooks with app controlled hi-glow laser lights. However, the Flye Sport Power has a cord between its earbuds. Braven's new Flye Sport line includes two other step-down models that are less interesting but even more affordable.

Flye Sport Glo key features: