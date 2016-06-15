Bose SoundSport Wireless (Aqua)
Part Number: 761529-0020
General
-
Bluetooth ProfilesAdvanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP)
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
Coloraqua
-
Image Color Disclaimerthe displayed product image may be a different color
-
Body Materialplastic
-
Earpad MaterialSilicone
- ManufacturerBose Corp.
Headphones
-
Headphones Form FactorIn-ear
-
Bluetooth ProfilesAdvanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP)
-
Sound Output Modestereo
-
In-Cord Volume ControlYes
-
Bluetooth VersionBluetooth 4.2
Microphone
-
Microphone Operation Modemono
-
Audio Input DetailsOmni-directional
Remote Control
-
Audio Controlsanswer/end, volume
-
ControlsVolume, answer/end
Wireless Link
-
Transmission Range10 m
Miscellaneous
-
Included Accessoriescarrying case
-
Colour Categoryblue
Power
-
Run Time (Up To)6 sec
Manufacturer Warranty
-
Service & Support1 year warranty
Battery
-
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
-
Technologylithium ion
-
Recharge Time2 sec
Header
-
BrandBose
-
Product LineBose
-
ModelSoundSport
-
Packaged Quantity1
Battery / Power
-
Run Time (Up To)6 sec
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty
-
Service Includedparts and labor
-
Full Contract Period1 year
General
- ManufacturerBose Corp.