Bose SoundSport Wireless (Aqua)

Part Number: 761529-0020

General

  • Bluetooth Profiles
    Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP)
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Color
    aqua
  • Image Color Disclaimer
    the displayed product image may be a different color
  • Body Material
    plastic
  • Earpad Material
    Silicone
  • Manufacturer
    Bose Corp.

Headphones

  • Headphones Form Factor
    In-ear
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • In-Cord Volume Control
    Yes
  • Bluetooth Version
    Bluetooth 4.2

Microphone

  • Microphone Operation Mode
    mono
  • Audio Input Details
    Omni-directional

Remote Control

  • Audio Controls
    answer/end, volume
  • Controls
    Volume, answer/end

Wireless Link

  • Transmission Range
    10 m

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    carrying case
  • Colour Category
    blue

Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    6 sec

Manufacturer Warranty

  • Service & Support
    1 year warranty

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Recharge Time
    2 sec

Header

  • Brand
    Bose
  • Product Line
    Bose
  • Model
    SoundSport
Battery / Power

Service & Support

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Service Included
    parts and labor
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

General

