Bose thinks big with tiny SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

Enlarge Image Bose

Bose is rounding out its wireless Bluetooth speaker lineup with its smallest and least expensive model yet, the SoundLink Micro, available now for $110, £100 or $AU170.

The fully waterproof speaker weighs in at 10 ounces (290 grams) and measures 3.75 by 3.75 by 1.5 inches (95 by 95 by 38 mm). Bearing in mind its diminutive stature, Bose says it has "unmatched sound for its size." Other features include a "tear-resistant" strap and an integrated microphone for speakerphone calls or to access Siri or Google Assistant.

We'll have a full review of the SoundLink Micro soon. For now, here are its key specs, according to Bose.

Size: 1.5 inches (38 mm) high by 3.75 inches (95 mm) wide and deep



Weight: 10 ounces (290 grams)



Battery life: 6 hours



IPX rating: IPX7 (waterproof, and designed to withstand more than the rating entails)



Charger: Micro-USB



Price: $110, £100 or $AU170



Colors: Black, midnight blue and bright orange



Availability: Bose stores, Bose.com and authorized Bose dealers

