Bose Computer MusicMonitor (silver)
Part Number: 43329
General
Speaker System TypePC multimedia speakers
- ManufacturerBose Corp.
Compatibility | Accessories
Typeremote control
Speaker System
System Components2 speakers
Amplification Typeactive
Magnet Typeneodymium
Audio Amplifierintegrated
Magnetic ShieldYes
Connectivity Technologywired
Controlspower on/off, volume
Power
Form Factorexternal
Audio System
Designed forfor PC
Typespeakers
Power Device
Nominal VoltageAC 120/230 V
Power SourceAC power adapter
Header
BrandBose
Product LineBose Computer MusicMonitor
Packaged Quantity1
Miscellaneous
Colormetallic silver
Color Categorysilver
Body Materialaluminum
Speaker System Details
Speaker TypeBookshelf speakers
-
-
Recommended PlacingBookshelf, Indoor
Connections
Typeaudio line-in
-
Connector Typemini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
Qty1
Remote Control
Typeremote control
Dimensions & Weight
Width2.5 in
Depth4.1 in
Height4.1 in
Dimensions & Weight Details
Typeleft channel speaker, right channel speaker
-
-
-
Height4.8 in
Weight1.1 lbs
Battery / Power
Typepower adapter
PC Speakers (Extended Specs)
Hardware Controls And IndicatorsPower on/off, Volume
-
-
Form Factorexternal
General
