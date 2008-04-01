Bose Computer MusicMonitor (silver) Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: 43329

General

  • Speaker System Type
    PC multimedia speakers
  • Manufacturer
    Bose Corp.

Compatibility | Accessories

  • Type
    remote control

Speaker System

  • System Components
    2 speakers
  • Amplification Type
    active
  • Magnet Type
    neodymium
  • Audio Amplifier
    integrated
  • Magnetic Shield
    Yes
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired
  • Controls
    power on/off, volume

Power

  • Form Factor
    external

Audio System

  • Designed for
    for PC
  • Type
    speakers

Power Device

  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120/230 V
  • Power Source
    AC power adapter

Header

  • Brand
    Bose
  • Product Line
    Bose Computer MusicMonitor
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    metallic silver
  • Color Category
    silver
  • Body Material
    aluminum

Speaker System Details

  • Speaker Type
    Bookshelf speakers
  • Speaker Qty
    2
  • Recommended Placing
    Bookshelf, Indoor
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired

Connections

  • Type
    audio line-in
  • Connector Type
    mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
  • Qty
    1

Remote Control

  • Type
    remote control

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    2.5 in
  • Depth
    4.1 in
  • Height
    4.1 in

Dimensions & Weight Details

  • Type
    left channel speaker, right channel speaker
  • Width
    2.6 in
  • Depth
    4.8 in
  • Height
    4.8 in
  • Weight
    1.1 lbs

Battery / Power

  • Type
    power adapter

PC Speakers (Extended Specs)

  • Hardware Controls And Indicators
    Power on/off, Volume
  • Included Qty
    1
  • Form Factor
    external

General

  • Manufacturer
    Bose Corp.

