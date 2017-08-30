Enlarge Image Megan Wollerton/CNET

A loud laundry cycle can be super annoying, especially if your washer and dryer are located in your kitchen or another open space.

Bosch wants to put an end to distracting appliances with its HomeProfessional WAY287W5 washing machine and companion HomeProfessional WTY887W6 dryer.

At just 44 decibels during a normal wash (the WAY287W5 goes up to 68 decibels during the spin cycle) and 59 decibels during a dry cycle, Bosch claims its HomeProfessional pair is the quietest around.

Bosch's new HomeProfessional washer and dryer also have auto-dispensing detergent reservoirs, integrated touchscreen displays and sensors to help determine the right amount of water. They will work with Bosch's Home Connect smart home platform, which comes with a related app for remote access to various appliance settings.

The appliance manufacturer hasn't yet said how much the laundry duo will cost -- or exactly when they'll reach stores (and if they do, if they'll be sold in the US). Select Home-Connect-enabled large appliances are expected to get Amazon Alexa compatibility this fall, along with Bosch's 360 Degree Indoor Camera and its Eye Outdoor Camera.

In addition to the HomeProfessional washer and dryer, Bosch also introduced the WDU28540 all-in-one washer-dryer combo and the WUQ28440 "under-counter" washing machine for tight spaces.

