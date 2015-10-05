BlackBerry Priv Specifications

BlackBerry Priv

Part Number: Priv-Black

Phone Features

  • Phone Functions
    Speakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, vibrating alert
  • Sensors
    Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetometer, altimeter, gyro sensor, motion sensor, Time of Flight (ToF)
  • Additional Features
    Intelligent Typing (T9), TTY compatible, E-911 compliant, Android Beam, BlackBerry Balance, BlackBerry Magnify, Glove mode, MIMO technology, notification LED, Tap and pay, Gesture Controls, Dual Curved display, Alarm Clock

Cellular

  • Technology
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
  • Type
    Smartphone
  • Integrated Components
    audio player, front-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, voice recorder
  • Navigation
    A-GPS, GPS
  • Band
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
  • Mobile Broadband Generation
    4G
  • Phone Form Factor
    slider
  • Form Factor Details
    touch screen
  • Service Provider
    not specified
  • Operating System Family
    Android
  • Operating System
    Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
  • Intelligent Assistant
    Google Now
  • SIM Card Type
    nano SIM
  • Input Device
    QWERTY, multi-touch, capacitive

General

  • Manufacturer
    BlackBerry

Messaging & Internet

  • Instant Messaging Services
    Google+ Hangouts, MMS, SMS
  • Supported Social Networks and Blogs
    Yes
  • Messaging Services
    Google+ Hangouts, SMS, MMS

Display

  • Technology
    AMOLED
  • Display Resolution
    2560 x 1440 pixels
  • Colour Depth
    24-bit (16.7 million colors)
  • Pixel Density (ppi)
    540
  • Diagonal Size
    5.43 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    13.8 cm
  • Smartphone Diagonal Size
    5.43 in
  • Display Protection
    Corning Gorilla Glass 4 (scratch resistant glass)
  • Colour Support
    color

Communications

  • Data Transmission
    EDGE, FDD-LTE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, TDD-LTE
  • Data Transmission Operating Band
    Band 1, Band 13, Band 17, Band 2, Band 20, Band 28, Band 3, Band 4, Band 41, Band 7, Band 8
  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth 4.1, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
  • 4G LTE Band
    Band 1, Band 13, Band 17, Band 2, Band 20, Band 28, Band 3, Band 4, Band 41, Band 7, Band 8

Processor

  • Clock Speed
    1.8 GHz
  • Manufacturer
    QUALCOMM
  • Processor Core Qty
    6-core
  • 64-bit Architecture
    Yes

Camera

Media Player

  • Supported Digital Video Standards
    VC-1, MOV, M-JPEG, XviD, DivX, H.264, H.263, WebM, HEVC, VP6, VP8, VP9, H.265
  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    WAV, WMA, AAC, PCM, Ogg Vorbis, AMR, MP3, FLAC, AC-3, AAC-LC, XMF, AAC +, OGG, QCP, eAAC+, WMAPro, MIDI, WMA v10, WMA 9, MXMF, AWB, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, EVRC, OPUS

Memory

  • RAM
    3 GB
  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    microSDXC - up to 2 TB

Multimedia

  • Graphics Accelerator
    Qualcomm ADRENO 418

Digital Camera

Header

  • Brand
    BlackBerry
  • Product Line
    BlackBerry Priv
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

CE Input Device

  • Type
    QWERTY keyboard, touch sensitive screen (multi-touch)
  • Touchscreen Technology
    capacitive

Battery

  • Wireless Charging
    Yes
  • Run Time Details
    Mixed usage: up to 22.5 hrs
    Talk: up to 1434 min
    Standby: up to 422.4 hrs
    Playback (audio): up to 72.7 hrs
    Playback (video): up to 10.2 hrs

Features

  • Sensors
    Time of Flight (ToF), accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, gyro sensor, magnetometer, motion sensor, proximity sensor
  • Phone Functions
    call timer, conference call, flight mode, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control
  • Additional Features (PB)
    Alarm Clock, Android Beam, BlackBerry Balance, BlackBerry Magnify, Dual Curved display, E-911 compliant, Gesture Controls, Glove mode, MIMO technology, TTY compatible, Tap and pay, intelligent typing (T9), notification LED

Digital Player (Recorder)

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    0 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    35 °C

Flash Memory

  • Smartphone Memory
    32 GB
  • Max Supported Size
    2 TB
  • Supported Flash Memory Cards
    microSDXC

Graphics System

  • Graphics Accelerator
    Qualcomm ADRENO 418

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    18 pixels

Front-facing Camera

  • Sensor Resolution
    2 Megapixel
  • Lens Aperture
    f/2.8
  • Focus Adjustment
    focus free

General

  • Manufacturer
    BlackBerry

