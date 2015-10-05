BlackBerry Priv
Part Number: Priv-Black
Phone Features
-
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, vibrating alert
-
SensorsAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetometer, altimeter, gyro sensor, motion sensor, Time of Flight (ToF)
-
Additional FeaturesIntelligent Typing (T9), TTY compatible, E-911 compliant, Android Beam, BlackBerry Balance, BlackBerry Magnify, Glove mode, MIMO technology, notification LED, Tap and pay, Gesture Controls, Dual Curved display, Alarm Clock
Cellular
-
TechnologyWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
-
TypeSmartphone
-
Integrated Componentsaudio player, front-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, voice recorder
-
NavigationA-GPS, GPS
-
BandWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Mobile Broadband Generation4G
-
Phone Form Factorslider
-
Form Factor Detailstouch screen
-
Service Providernot specified
-
Operating System FamilyAndroid
-
Operating SystemAndroid 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
-
Intelligent AssistantGoogle Now
-
SIM Card Typenano SIM
-
Input DeviceQWERTY, multi-touch, capacitive
General
-
Messaging & Internet
-
Instant Messaging ServicesGoogle+ Hangouts, MMS, SMS
-
Supported Social Networks and BlogsYes
-
Messaging ServicesGoogle+ Hangouts, SMS, MMS
Display
-
TechnologyAMOLED
-
Display Resolution2560 x 1440 pixels
-
Colour Depth24-bit (16.7 million colors)
-
Pixel Density (ppi)540
-
Diagonal Size5.43 in
-
Diagonal Size (metric)13.8 cm
-
Smartphone Diagonal Size5.43 in
-
Display ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 4 (scratch resistant glass)
-
Colour Supportcolor
Communications
-
Data TransmissionEDGE, FDD-LTE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, TDD-LTE
-
Data Transmission Operating BandBand 1, Band 13, Band 17, Band 2, Band 20, Band 28, Band 3, Band 4, Band 41, Band 7, Band 8
-
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 4.1, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
-
4G LTE BandBand 1, Band 13, Band 17, Band 2, Band 20, Band 28, Band 3, Band 4, Band 41, Band 7, Band 8
Processor
-
Clock Speed1.8 GHz
-
ManufacturerQUALCOMM
-
Processor Core Qty6-core
-
64-bit ArchitectureYes
Camera
-
Digital Zoom4
-
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
-
Camera Light Sourcedual LED flash
-
Features6-piece lens, 6DOF video stabilization, Back Side Illumination (BSI2) Stacked Sensor, Burst mode, Continuous autofocus, Dual color temperature flash, Live Photo, Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), Panorama, Phase Detect Auto-Focus (PDAF), face detection, picture stabilizer, tap to focus, video recording
Media Player
-
Supported Digital Video StandardsVC-1, MOV, M-JPEG, XviD, DivX, H.264, H.263, WebM, HEVC, VP6, VP8, VP9, H.265
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsWAV, WMA, AAC, PCM, Ogg Vorbis, AMR, MP3, FLAC, AC-3, AAC-LC, XMF, AAC +, OGG, QCP, eAAC+, WMAPro, MIDI, WMA v10, WMA 9, MXMF, AWB, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, EVRC, OPUS
Memory
-
RAM3 GB
-
Supported Flash Memory CardsmicroSDXC - up to 2 TB
Multimedia
-
Graphics AcceleratorQualcomm ADRENO 418
Digital Camera
-
Header
-
BrandBlackBerry
-
Product LineBlackBerry Priv
-
Packaged Quantity1
CE Input Device
-
TypeQWERTY keyboard, touch sensitive screen (multi-touch)
-
Touchscreen Technologycapacitive
Battery
-
Wireless ChargingYes
-
Run Time DetailsMixed usage: up to 22.5 hrs
Talk: up to 1434 min
Standby: up to 422.4 hrs
Playback (audio): up to 72.7 hrs
Playback (video): up to 10.2 hrs
Features
-
-
-
Additional Features (PB)Alarm Clock, Android Beam, BlackBerry Balance, BlackBerry Magnify, Dual Curved display, E-911 compliant, Gesture Controls, Glove mode, MIMO technology, TTY compatible, Tap and pay, intelligent typing (T9), notification LED
Digital Player (Recorder)
-
-
-
Sound EnhancementsBlackBerry Natural Sound technology
Environmental Parameters
-
Min Operating Temperature0 °C
-
Max Operating Temperature35 °C
Flash Memory
-
Smartphone Memory32 GB
-
Max Supported Size2 TB
-
Supported Flash Memory CardsmicroSDXC
Graphics System
-
Optical Sensor
-
Sensor Resolution18 pixels
Front-facing Camera
-
Sensor Resolution2 Megapixel
-
Lens Aperturef/2.8
-
Focus Adjustmentfocus free
General
