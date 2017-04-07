The $30 (£29 in the UK, roughly AU$34) Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker looks like any number of kitchen brewers on the market. It stands out from the pack by whipping up strong and tasty java while remaining compact enough to shoehorn into the fridge.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Bialetti steeps ground coffee in water to create big batches of cold-brew. Because it's pitcher-shaped, you can pour from it directly. Other products operate in the same fashion, one such gadget is the $25 Takeya brewer. Both products sit in the fridge as they brew and can stay there for up to two weeks. This approach is certainly more convenient than traditional cold brew coffee makers like the Oxo Cold Brew, Toddy and Filtron. These big contraptions brew at room temperature then require the extra step of straining coffee from grounds into a separate container.

Even though they're cumbersome, those large brewers all make concentrated coffee that is also delicious. Takeya's product eats up less space and is thin by comparison but has a small, narrow filter that holds less grounds. As a result the coffee beverage it makes is weaker than I prefer. Additionally the Takeya pitcher is tall, so it won't fit on short refrigerator shelves.