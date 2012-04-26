Belkin YourType Folio + Keyboard Specifications

Belkin YourType Folio + Keyboard

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Belkin YourType Folio and Keyboard (Red)

Part Number: F5L114ttC02

1 Related Model

Input Device

  • Connectivity Technology
    wireless
  • Features
    TruType keys, charging via USB
  • Product Type
    keyboard and folio case
  • Interface
    Bluetooth
  • Keyboard Type
    keyboard
  • Key/Button Function
    copy, cut, select all, select left, select right, slideshow, turn off, volume, home screen, mute, next track, on screen keyboard, paste, play/pause, previous track, search
  • Keyboard Technology
    buckling spring
  • Hot Keys Function
    Volume, search, mute, cut, copy, paste, play/pause, previous track, next track, turn off, home screen, on screen keyboard, slideshow, select left, select right, select all

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black, red
  • Color Category
    black, red

Header

  • Brand
    Belkin
  • Product Line
    Belkin
  • Model
    YourType Folio + Keyboard
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Apple iOS

Carrying Case

  • Features
    adjustable multi-angle mode, camera lens cutout, scratch-proof, tab closure
  • Color
    black, red

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Full Contract Period
    1 year
  • Type
    limited warranty

General

  • Manufacturer
    Belkin

Where to Buy

Belkin YourType Folio and Keyboard (Red)

Part Number: F5L114ttC02

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Computer Accessories for 2018

See All