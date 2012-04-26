Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Belkin YourType Folio and Keyboard (Red)
Part Number: F5L114ttC02
Input Device
Connectivity Technologywireless
FeaturesTruType keys, charging via USB
Product Typekeyboard and folio case
InterfaceBluetooth
Keyboard Typekeyboard
Key/Button Functioncopy, cut, select all, select left, select right, slideshow, turn off, volume, home screen, mute, next track, on screen keyboard, paste, play/pause, previous track, search
Keyboard Technologybuckling spring
Hot Keys FunctionVolume, search, mute, cut, copy, paste, play/pause, previous track, next track, turn off, home screen, on screen keyboard, slideshow, select left, select right, select all
Miscellaneous
Colorblack, red
Color Categoryblack, red
Header
BrandBelkin
-
Product LineBelkin
ModelYourType Folio + Keyboard
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityApple iOS
Carrying Case
Featuresadjustable multi-angle mode, camera lens cutout, scratch-proof, tab closure
-
Colorblack, red
Service & Support
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Full Contract Period1 year
Typelimited warranty
General
- ManufacturerBelkin