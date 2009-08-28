Be.ez LeVertigo15 laptop messenger bag Specifications

Be.ez LeVertigo15 laptop messenger bag

be.ez LEvertigo 15 - notebook carrying case

Part Number: 100817

General

  • Carrying Strap
    Shoulder carrying strap
  • Notebook Compatibility
    15.4"
  • Manufacturer
    be.ez

Miscellaneous

  • Product Type
    notebook carrying case
  • Category of Accessory
    carrying cases, notebook and tablet PC accessories
  • Colour
    black, pumpkin

Header

  • Brand
    be.ez
  • Product Line
    be.ez LEvertigo
  • Model
    15
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac

Notebook Compatibility Dimensions

  • Notebook Compatibility
    15.4 in
  • Notebook Compatibility (metric)
    39.1 cm

Carrying Case

  • Carrying Strap
    shoulder carrying strap

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    3.5 cm
  • Depth
    36.5 cm
  • Height
    26.5 cm

General

  • Manufacturer
    be.ez

be.ez LEvertigo 15 - notebook carrying case

Part Number: 100817

