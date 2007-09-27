Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Audiovox D8000IP - DVD player
Part Number: D8000IP
Display
-
Diagonal Size8 in
-
Image Aspect Ratio16:9
Battery
-
TypeDVD player battery
-
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
Header
-
BrandAudiovox
-
Product LineAudiovox
-
ModelD8000IP
-
Packaged Quantity1
Audio System
-
Audio FormatsMP3
-
Sound Output Modestereo
Speaker System Details
-
Speaker Typemain channel speaker
-
Speaker Qty2
-
Speaker Form Factorbuilt-in
Remote Control
-
Typeremote control
Connections
-
TypeDC power input, IPod docking, USB, composite video/audio (input/output), headphones
Power Device
-
Typepower adapter
General
- ManufacturerVOXX International