Audiovox D8000IP - DVD player Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: D8000IP

Display

  • Diagonal Size
    8 in
  • Image Aspect Ratio
    16:9

Battery

  • Type
    DVD player battery
  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable

Header

  • Brand
    Audiovox
  • Product Line
    Audiovox
  • Model
    D8000IP
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Audio System

  • Audio Formats
    MP3
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo

Speaker System Details

  • Speaker Type
    main channel speaker
  • Speaker Qty
    2
  • Speaker Form Factor
    built-in

Remote Control

  • Type
    remote control

Connections

  • Type
    DC power input, IPod docking, USB, composite video/audio (input/output), headphones

Power Device

  • Type
    power adapter

General

  • Manufacturer
    VOXX International

