Holy battery, Batman! This camera phone packs some serious 5,000mAh muscle

Asus

Running out of battery should be the last thing on your mind when playing with the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom's many camera features. A phone built around the camera experience would naturally suck down battery resources with all that photo processing, which is another reason to go ahead and let your jaw drop at the 5,000mAh battery packed within the phone's aluminum frame.

That's a lot of battery.

In addition to the promise of long battery life, its whopper of a power bank can also charge other devices.

At heart, though, the ZenFone 3 Zoom is all about photography. It has:

Two 12-megapixel cameras (one 25mm, one 56mm with 2.3x optical zoom)

A 13-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, with flash

Portrait mode to artfully blur the background in an image (yes, like the iPhone 7 Plus does)

RAW file support -- once it updates to Android 7.0 Nougat (that comes default in the new software)

Full manual mode

Enhanced low-light sensitivity

The ZenFone 3 Zoom also packs in a 5.5-inch screen, aluminum body and Snapdragon 625 processor. It goes on sale in February, though we don't yet know for how much. Stay tuned for our own photos, video and hands-on impressions!