A 13-inch laptop with a 14-inch screen. Yes, you read that right

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Asus announced an update to the ZenBook line with the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. It's a super-thin 13-inch laptop with a 14-inch screen.

Wait. What?

Yep. You heard right. Asus fit a 14-inch display into a 13-inch chassis. It sounds impossible, but it's not.

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The size of a laptop doesn't necessarily mean that its screen is that big. In fact, due to the extra space that a screen's bezels take up, a laptop's display is usually smaller than its advertised size.

Knowing this, Asus outfitted the ZenBook 3 Deluxe with supremely thin bezels (7.46 mm wide) to give the notebook the biggest possible screen area.

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

That's not the only impressive thing about its design. It has an elegantly thin 12.9 mm profile and weighs only 2.42 lbs (1.1 kilograms).

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe will be available May 2017 for $1,699 (which roughly converts to £1378 or AU$2333).