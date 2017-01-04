The Latest New Products Must-See

A 13-inch laptop with a 14-inch screen. Yes, you read that right

An impressively built laptop with a sleek design.

Asus announced an update to the ZenBook line with the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. It's a super-thin 13-inch laptop with a 14-inch screen.

Wait. What?

Yep. You heard right. Asus fit a 14-inch display into a 13-inch chassis. It sounds impossible, but it's not.

Impossibly, Asus fit a 14-inch screen inside of a 13-inch notebook.

The size of a laptop doesn't necessarily mean that its screen is that big. In fact, due to the extra space that a screen's bezels take up, a laptop's display is usually smaller than its advertised size.

Knowing this, Asus outfitted the ZenBook 3 Deluxe with supremely thin bezels (7.46 mm wide) to give the notebook the biggest possible screen area.

It has three USB-C ports for all of your Thunderbolt 3, charging or high-speed data transfer needs.

That's not the only impressive thing about its design. It has an elegantly thin 12.9 mm profile and weighs only 2.42 lbs (1.1 kilograms).

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe will be available May 2017 for $1,699 (which roughly converts to £1378 or AU$2333).

  • Three USB-C ports (two Thunderbolt 3)
  • seventh-gen Intel Core i7-7500U processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
  • A resolution of 1,920 by 1080 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Comes in blue and grey
  • Backlit full-sized keyboard
  • Quad-speaker Harman Kardon audio
  • Optional fingerprint scanner (Windows Hello compatible)

