Asus ZenBook 13 Specifications

This sweet-looking ultraportable has a surprise inside

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Asus ZenBook UX331

Part Number: UX331UN-WS51T-BL

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Processor / Chipset

  • CPU
    Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) 8250U / 1.6 GHz
  • Max Turbo Speed
    3.4 GHz
  • Number of Cores
    Quad-Core
  • Cache
    6 MB
  • 64-bit Computing
    Yes
  • Features
    Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0

Cache Memory

  • Installed Size
    6 MB

Memory

  • Technology
    LPDDR3 SDRAM
  • Speed
    2133 MHz

Storage

  • Interface
    Serial ATA-600

RAM

  • Memory Speed
    2133 MHz
  • Configuration Features
    provided memory is soldered
  • Technology
    LPDDR3 SDRAM
  • Installed Size
    8 GB

Display

  • LCD Backlight Technology
    LED backlight
  • Widescreen Display
    Yes
  • Image Aspect Ratio
    16:9
  • Monitor Features
    178° horizontal and vertical viewing angle, 72% NTSC color gamut, ASUS Splendid Video Intelligence Technology, NanoEdge display, Zero Bright Dot, anti-glare
  • Type
    LED
  • Touchscreen
    yes
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    33.8 cm
  • Display Resolution Abbreviation
    Full HD

Audio & Video

  • Graphics Processor
    NVIDIA GeForce MX150 - 2 GB GDDR5 SDRAM
  • Sound
    Harman/kardon stereo speakers, array microphone
  • Features
    ASUS SonicMaster

Hard Drive

  • Type
    SSD
  • SSD Form Factor
    M.2
  • Capacity
    256 GB

Input

  • Type
    keyboard, touchpad
  • Features
    ASUS Smart Gesture technology

Communications

  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2

Optical Storage

  • Drive Type
    no optical drive
  • Type
    none

Processor

  • CPU Type
    Core i5
  • Processor Number
    i5-8250U
  • Generation
    8
  • Manufacturer
    Intel
  • Clock Speed
    1.6 GHz

Card Reader

  • Type
    card reader
  • Supported Flash Memory
    microSD

Battery

  • Capacity
    50 Wh
  • Cells
    4-cell
  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Run Time (Up To)
    14 sec

AC Adapter

  • Input
    AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
  • Output
    65 Watt, 19 V, 3.42 A

Connections & Expansion

  • Interfaces
    Headphone/microphone combo jack
    USB-C 3.1 Gen 1
    2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1
    HDMI
  • Memory Card Reader
    Yes (microSD)

Header

  • Brand
    ASUS
  • Product Line
    ASUS ZenBook 13 UX331UN
  • Model
    WS51T
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    royal blue
  • Security
    Fingerprint reader
  • Features
    system password
  • Compliant Standards
    A-Tick, BSMI, UL, WEEE, C-Tick, CB, CCC, ErP 2013, FCC, MIC, RoHS, TUV
  • Included Accessories
    power adapter

Networking

  • Data Link Protocol
    Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11ac

System

  • Notebook Type
    thin and light
  • Platform
    Windows
  • Hard Drive Capacity
    256 GB
  • Security Devices
    fingerprint reader

Monitor

  • Diagonal Size
    13.3 in

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    12.2 in
  • Depth
    8.5 in
  • Height
    0.5 in

Manufacturer Warranty

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Environmental Standards

  • ENERGY STAR Certified
    Yes

Physical Characteristics

  • Weight
    2.47 lbs

Operating System / Software

  • OS Provided: Type
    Windows 10 Home

Video Output

  • Discrete Graphics Processor
    Yes
  • Graphics Processor
    NVIDIA GeForce MX150
  • Graphics Processor Series
    NVIDIA GeForce MX

Video Memory

  • Technology
    GDDR5 SDRAM
  • Installed Size
    2 GB

Input Device

  • Backlight
    Yes

Interfaces

  • USB-C Ports Qty
    1

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    accidental damage coverage, limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

General

  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Where to Buy

Asus ZenBook UX331

Part Number: UX331UN-WS51T-BL

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Laptops for 2018

See All