Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Asus ZenBook UX331
Part Number: UX331UN-WS51T-BL
General
-
Packaged Quantity1
- ManufacturerAsus
Processor / Chipset
-
CPUIntel Core i5 (8th Gen) 8250U / 1.6 GHz
-
Max Turbo Speed3.4 GHz
-
Number of CoresQuad-Core
-
Cache6 MB
-
64-bit ComputingYes
-
FeaturesIntel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0
Cache Memory
-
Installed Size6 MB
Memory
-
TechnologyLPDDR3 SDRAM
-
Speed2133 MHz
Storage
-
InterfaceSerial ATA-600
RAM
-
Memory Speed2133 MHz
-
Configuration Featuresprovided memory is soldered
-
TechnologyLPDDR3 SDRAM
-
Installed Size8 GB
Display
-
LCD Backlight TechnologyLED backlight
-
Widescreen DisplayYes
-
Image Aspect Ratio16:9
-
Monitor Features178° horizontal and vertical viewing angle, 72% NTSC color gamut, ASUS Splendid Video Intelligence Technology, NanoEdge display, Zero Bright Dot, anti-glare
-
TypeLED
-
Touchscreenyes
-
Diagonal Size (metric)33.8 cm
-
Display Resolution AbbreviationFull HD
Audio & Video
-
Graphics ProcessorNVIDIA GeForce MX150 - 2 GB GDDR5 SDRAM
-
SoundHarman/kardon stereo speakers, array microphone
-
FeaturesASUS SonicMaster
Hard Drive
-
TypeSSD
-
SSD Form FactorM.2
-
Capacity256 GB
Input
-
Typekeyboard, touchpad
-
FeaturesASUS Smart Gesture technology
Communications
-
Wireless Protocol802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Optical Storage
-
Drive Typeno optical drive
-
Typenone
Processor
-
CPU TypeCore i5
-
Processor Numberi5-8250U
-
Generation8
-
ManufacturerIntel
-
Clock Speed1.6 GHz
Card Reader
-
Typecard reader
-
Supported Flash MemorymicroSD
Battery
-
Capacity50 Wh
-
Cells4-cell
-
Technologylithium ion
-
Run Time (Up To)14 sec
AC Adapter
-
InputAC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
-
Output65 Watt, 19 V, 3.42 A
Connections & Expansion
-
InterfacesHeadphone/microphone combo jack
USB-C 3.1 Gen 1
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1
HDMI
-
Memory Card ReaderYes (microSD)
Header
-
BrandASUS
-
Product LineASUS ZenBook 13 UX331UN
-
ModelWS51T
-
Packaged Quantity1
Miscellaneous
-
Colorroyal blue
-
SecurityFingerprint reader
-
Featuressystem password
-
Compliant StandardsA-Tick, BSMI, UL, WEEE, C-Tick, CB, CCC, ErP 2013, FCC, MIC, RoHS, TUV
-
Included Accessoriespower adapter
Networking
-
Data Link ProtocolBluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11ac
System
-
Notebook Typethin and light
-
PlatformWindows
-
Hard Drive Capacity256 GB
-
Security Devicesfingerprint reader
Monitor
-
Diagonal Size13.3 in
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width12.2 in
-
Depth8.5 in
-
Height0.5 in
Manufacturer Warranty
-
Type1 year warranty
Environmental Standards
-
ENERGY STAR CertifiedYes
Physical Characteristics
-
Weight2.47 lbs
Operating System / Software
-
OS Provided: TypeWindows 10 Home
Video Output
-
Discrete Graphics ProcessorYes
-
Graphics ProcessorNVIDIA GeForce MX150
-
Graphics Processor SeriesNVIDIA GeForce MX
Video Memory
-
TechnologyGDDR5 SDRAM
-
Installed Size2 GB
Input Device
-
BacklightYes
Interfaces
-
USB-C Ports Qty1
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Typeaccidental damage coverage, limited warranty
-
Full Contract Period1 year
General
- ManufacturerAsus