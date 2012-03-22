Asus RT-N66U Dark Knight Double 450Mbps N Router
Part Number: RT-N66U
General
-
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
-
FeaturesNAT support, Syslog support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), DoS attack prevention, print server, MAC address filtering, IPv6 support, URL filtering, IPv4 support, DLNA Media Server, Traffic Control, on/off switches, microSD card slot
-
RAM256 MB
-
Encryption Algorithm128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
-
Routing ProtocolStatic IP routing
- ManufacturerAsus
Modem
-
Antenna Qty3
Networking
-
Form Factor (FE)desktop
-
Typewireless router
-
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
-
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS, FTP, L2TP, PPPoE, PPTP
-
FeaturesDLNA Media Server, DoS attack prevention, IPv4 support, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, NAT support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), Syslog support, Traffic Control, URL filtering, microSD card slot, on/off switches, print server
-
Compliant StandardsIEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n
-
Routing Protocolstatic IP routing
-
Remote Management ProtocolHTTP
-
Data Transfer Rate900 Mbps
-
WAN Ports Qty1
-
Integrated Switch4-port switch
-
Key FeaturesUSB port
Antenna
-
Antenna Qty3
-
Aerial Form Factorexternal detachable
Processor
-
ManufacturerBroadcom
-
Clock Speed600 MHz
Interface Provided
-
InterfaceEthernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
-
Qty1, 2, 4
-
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
-
Type (FF)LAN, USB 2.0, WAN
Chassis
-
Built-in DevicesUSB hub
Miscellaneous
-
Encryption Algorithm128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-Enterprise, WPA-PSK, WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2-PSK
RAM
-
Installed Size256 MB
Power Device
-
Typeexternal power adapter
Header
-
BrandASUS
-
Product LineASUS
-
ModelRT-N66U
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityPC
Camera
-
Installed Size32 MB
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width35 cm
-
Depth27 cm
-
Height15 cm
Software
-
TypeDrivers & Utilities
General
- ManufacturerAsus