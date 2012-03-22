Asus RT-N66U Dark Knight Double 450Mbps N Router Specifications

Part Number: RT-N66U

General

  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
  • Features
    NAT support, Syslog support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), DoS attack prevention, print server, MAC address filtering, IPv6 support, URL filtering, IPv4 support, DLNA Media Server, Traffic Control, on/off switches, microSD card slot
  • RAM
    256 MB
  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
  • Routing Protocol
    Static IP routing
  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Modem

  • Antenna Qty
    3

Networking

  • Form Factor (FE)
    desktop
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Network / Transport Protocol
    DDNS, FTP, L2TP, PPPoE, PPTP
  • Features
    DLNA Media Server, DoS attack prevention, IPv4 support, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, NAT support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), Syslog support, Traffic Control, URL filtering, microSD card slot, on/off switches, print server
  • Compliant Standards
    IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g/n
  • Routing Protocol
    static IP routing
  • Remote Management Protocol
    HTTP
  • Data Transfer Rate
    900 Mbps
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    USB port

Antenna

  • Antenna Qty
    3
  • Aerial Form Factor
    external detachable

Processor

  • Manufacturer
    Broadcom
  • Clock Speed
    600 MHz

Interface Provided

  • Interface
    Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
  • Qty
    1, 2, 4
  • Connector Type
    4 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
  • Type (FF)
    LAN, USB 2.0, WAN

Chassis

  • Built-in Devices
    USB hub

Miscellaneous

  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-Enterprise, WPA-PSK, WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2-PSK

RAM

  • Installed Size
    256 MB

Power Device

  • Type
    external power adapter

Header

  • Brand
    ASUS
  • Product Line
    ASUS
  • Model
    RT-N66U
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    PC

Camera

  • Installed Size
    32 MB

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    35 cm
  • Depth
    27 cm
  • Height
    15 cm

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

General

  • Manufacturer
    Asus

