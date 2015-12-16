Asus RT-AC88U Router Specifications

Asus RT-AC88U Router

Part Number: RT-AC88U

General

  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
  • Features
    DMZ port, VPN support, print server, IPv6 support, URL filtering, parental control, Access Point operational mode, MIMO technology, download client, event log, dual WAN connection, virtual server support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), IPSec passthrough, DHCP server, static IP mode, DNS proxy, ASUS AiDisk, wireless bridge mode, reset button, bandwidth control, IPv4 support, port triggering, 3G/4G USB Dongle Support, 4T4R MIMO technology, ASUS AiRadar, VPN Server, ASUS AiCloud, SNMP support, PPTP passthrough, L2TP passthrough, ASUS AiProtection, MU-MIMO technology, SmartConnect Technology, port filtering, Roaming Assist technology, beamforming technology, Adaptive QoS, Link Aggregation, Broadcom NitroQAM technology
  • RAM
    512 MB
  • Capacity
    Guest networks: 6
  • Status Indicators
    Power, WAN, LAN, wireless, USB, WPS
  • Encryption Algorithm
    MPPE, 128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMPv2, IGMP, static IP routing, IGMPv3
  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Modem

  • Antenna Qty
    4

Networking

  • Form Factor (FE)
    desktop
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Network / Transport Protocol
    DDNS, DHCP, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP
  • Compliant Standards
    IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, UPnP
  • Data Transfer Rate
    3167 Mbps
  • Line Coding Format
    1024 QAM
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    8-port switch
  • Key Features
    USB port, VPN support

Antenna

Processor

  • Clock Speed
    1.4 GHz

Interface Provided

  • Interface
    Ethernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
  • Qty
    1, 8
  • Connector Type
    4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
  • Type (FF)
    LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN

Miscellaneous

  • Colour Category
    black

RAM

  • Installed Size
    512 MB

Power Device

  • Type
    external power adapter
  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120/230 V
  • Frequency Required
    50/60 Hz

Header

Camera

  • Installed Size
    128 MB

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    30 cm
  • Depth
    18.8 cm
  • Height
    8.38 cm
  • Weight
    950 g

Software

  • Type
    WTFast Gamers Private Network

Line Properties

Capacity

General

Where to Buy

