Asus RT-AC88U Router
Part Number: RT-AC88U
General
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
FeaturesDMZ port, VPN support, print server, IPv6 support, URL filtering, parental control, Access Point operational mode, MIMO technology, download client, event log, dual WAN connection, virtual server support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), IPSec passthrough, DHCP server, static IP mode, DNS proxy, ASUS AiDisk, wireless bridge mode, reset button, bandwidth control, IPv4 support, port triggering, 3G/4G USB Dongle Support, 4T4R MIMO technology, ASUS AiRadar, VPN Server, ASUS AiCloud, SNMP support, PPTP passthrough, L2TP passthrough, ASUS AiProtection, MU-MIMO technology, SmartConnect Technology, port filtering, Roaming Assist technology, beamforming technology, Adaptive QoS, Link Aggregation, Broadcom NitroQAM technology
RAM512 MB
CapacityGuest networks: 6
Status IndicatorsPower, WAN, LAN, wireless, USB, WPS
Encryption AlgorithmMPPE, 128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
Routing ProtocolIGMPv2, IGMP, static IP routing, IGMPv3
- ManufacturerAsus
Modem
Antenna Qty4
Networking
Form Factor (FE)desktop
Typewireless router
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS, DHCP, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP
Compliant StandardsIEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, UPnP
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Data Transfer Rate3167 Mbps
Line Coding Format1024 QAM
WAN Ports Qty1
Integrated Switch8-port switch
Key FeaturesUSB port, VPN support
Antenna
Processor
Clock Speed1.4 GHz
Interface Provided
InterfaceEthernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
Qty1, 8
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
Type (FF)LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN
Miscellaneous
-
Colour Categoryblack
RAM
Power Device
Typeexternal power adapter
Nominal VoltageAC 120/230 V
Frequency Required50/60 Hz
Header
BrandASUS
Product LineASUS
ModelRT-AC88U
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityMac, PC
Dimensions & Weight
Width30 cm
Depth18.8 cm
Height8.38 cm
Weight950 g
Software
TypeWTFast Gamers Private Network
Line Properties
Capacity
Typeguest networks
Value6
General
