ASUS RT-AC86U Dual-Band Wireless Router Specifications

Asus has built a fast router with something for everyone

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

ASUS RT-AC86U Dual-Band Wireless Router

Part Number: RT-AC86U

General

  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
  • Capacity
    Guest networks: 6
  • RAM
    512 MB
  • Status Indicators
    Power, WAN, LAN, wireless, WPS
  • Encryption Algorithm
    MPPE, 128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMPv2, IGMP, static IP routing, IGMPv3
  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Modem

  • Antenna Qty
    4

Networking

  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Network / Transport Protocol
    DDNS, DHCP, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP
  • Features
    3G/4G USB Dongle Support, ASUS AiCloud, ASUS AiDisk, ASUS AiProtection, Access Point operational mode, Broadcom NitroQAM technology, DMZ port, DNS proxy, IPSec passthrough, L2TP passthrough, MU-MIMO technology, P2P client, PPTP passthrough, Quality of Service (QoS), Roaming Assist technology, Samba support, Traffic Control, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN client, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), bandwidth control, download client, dynamic IP mode, event log, file sharing, network monitoring, parental control, port filtering, port forwarding, port triggering, print server, static IP mode, wireless bridge mode
  • Compliant Standards
    IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, UPnP
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g/n/ac
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMP, IGMPv2, IGMPv3, static IP routing
  • Data Transfer Rate
    2917 Mbps
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    USB port, VPN support

Camera

  • Installed Size
    256 MB

Power Device

  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120/230 V
  • Frequency Required
    50/60 Hz
  • Type
    external power adapter

Interface Provided

  • Interface
    Ethernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
  • Type
    LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN

Processor

  • Installed Qty
    1
  • Clock Speed
    1.8 GHz

Antenna

  • Antenna
    External detachable and internal
  • Antenna Qty
    4
  • Antenna Form Factor
    external detachable and internal

Miscellaneous

  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, MPPE, WPA-Enterprise, WPA-PSK, WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2-PSK
  • Color Category
    black

RAM

  • Installed Size
    512 MB

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS X 10.6, Linux, Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 8

Header

  • Brand
    ASUS
  • Product Line
    ASUS
  • Model
    RT-AC86U
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    8.7 in
  • Depth
    6.3 in
  • Height
    3.3 in
  • Weight
    30.76 oz

Software

  • Type
    ASUS AiPlayer, WTFast Gamers Private Network

Capacity

  • Type
    guest networks
  • Value
    6

General

  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Where to Buy

ASUS RT-AC86U Dual-Band Wireless Router

Part Number: RT-AC86U

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Wireless Routers for 2018

See All