Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
ASUS RT-AC86U Dual-Band Wireless Router
Part Number: RT-AC86U
General
-
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
-
CapacityGuest networks: 6
-
RAM512 MB
-
Status IndicatorsPower, WAN, LAN, wireless, WPS
-
Encryption AlgorithmMPPE, 128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
-
Routing ProtocolIGMPv2, IGMP, static IP routing, IGMPv3
- ManufacturerAsus
Modem
-
Antenna Qty4
Networking
-
Typewireless router
-
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
-
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS, DHCP, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP
-
Features3G/4G USB Dongle Support, ASUS AiCloud, ASUS AiDisk, ASUS AiProtection, Access Point operational mode, Broadcom NitroQAM technology, DMZ port, DNS proxy, IPSec passthrough, L2TP passthrough, MU-MIMO technology, P2P client, PPTP passthrough, Quality of Service (QoS), Roaming Assist technology, Samba support, Traffic Control, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN client, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), bandwidth control, download client, dynamic IP mode, event log, file sharing, network monitoring, parental control, port filtering, port forwarding, port triggering, print server, static IP mode, wireless bridge mode
-
Compliant StandardsIEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, UPnP
-
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
-
Data Transfer Rate2917 Mbps
-
WAN Ports Qty1
-
Integrated Switch4-port switch
-
Key FeaturesUSB port, VPN support
Camera
-
Installed Size256 MB
Power Device
-
Nominal VoltageAC 120/230 V
-
Frequency Required50/60 Hz
-
Typeexternal power adapter
Interface Provided
-
InterfaceEthernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
-
Qty1, 4
-
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
-
TypeLAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN
Processor
-
Installed Qty1
-
Clock Speed1.8 GHz
Antenna
-
AntennaExternal detachable and internal
-
-
Antenna Form Factorexternal detachable and internal
Miscellaneous
-
-
Color Categoryblack
RAM
-
System Requirements
-
OS RequiredApple MacOS X 10.6, Linux, Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 8
Header
-
BrandASUS
-
Product LineASUS
-
ModelRT-AC86U
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityMac, PC
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width8.7 in
-
Depth6.3 in
-
Height3.3 in
-
Weight30.76 oz
Software
-
TypeASUS AiPlayer, WTFast Gamers Private Network
Capacity
-
Typeguest networks
-
Value6
General
