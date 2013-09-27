Asus RT-AC68U Dual-band Wireless-AC1900 Gigabit Router Specifications

A cutting-edge Wi-Fi router that has it all

Asus RT-AC68U Dual-band Wireless-AC1900 Gigabit Router

Part Number: RT-AC68U

General

  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
  • Capacity
    Guest networks: 6
  • Status Indicators
    Power, WAN, LAN, wireless, USB
  • Encryption Algorithm
    MPPE, 128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMP, static IP routing
  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Modem

  • Antenna Qty
    3

Networking

  • Form Factor (FE)
    desktop
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Network / Transport Protocol
    DDNS, DHCP, IPSec, L2TP, LPR/LPD, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP, TCP/IP
  • Features
    3G/4G USB Dongle Support, ASUS AiCloud, ASUS AiDisk, ASUS Universal repeater, ASUSWRT, Broadcom TurboQAM technology, DHCP server, DNS proxy, DoS attack prevention, FTP server, IP address filtering, IPSec passthrough, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, Multicast Proxy support, Multicast Rate Setting support, Multiple SSID support, P2P client, Quality of Service (QoS), Samba support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), Syslog support, Traffic Control, UPnP Media Server, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), bandwidth control, download client, dynamic IP mode, network monitoring, parental control, port triggering, print server, static IP mode
  • Compliant Standards
    DLNA CERTIFIED, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, UPnP
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g/n/ac
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMP, static IP routing
  • Data Transfer Rate
    1900 Mbps
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    USB port, VPN support

Antenna

  • Antenna Qty
    3
  • Aerial Form Factor
    external detachable

Processor

  • Manufacturer
    Broadcom

Interface Provided

  • Interface
    Ethernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
  • Type (FF)
    LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN

Miscellaneous

  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, MPPE, WPA-Enterprise, WPA-PSK, WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2-PSK
  • Colour Category
    black

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS X, Apple MacOS X 10.1, Linux, Microsoft Windows 2000, Microsoft Windows 7 (32/64 bits), Microsoft Windows Millennium Edition, Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Microsoft Windows Server 2008, Microsoft Windows Vista (32/64 bits), Microsoft Windows XP (32/64 bits), Ubuntu, Windows 8 (32/64 bits), Windows 8.1 (32/64 bits)

Power Device

  • Type
    external power adapter
  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120/230 V
  • Frequency Required
    50/60 Hz

Header

  • Brand
    ASUS
  • Product Line
    ASUS
  • Model
    RT-AC68U
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC

Cable Details

  • Type
    network cable
  • Included Qty
    1

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    22 cm
  • Depth
    16 cm
  • Height
    8.28 cm
  • Weight
    635 g

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

Capacity

  • Type
    guest networks
  • Value
    6

General

  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Where to Buy

Asus RT-AC68U Dual-band Wireless-AC1900 Gigabit Router

Part Number: RT-AC68U

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Wireless Routers for 2018

See All