Asus RT-AC68U Dual-band Wireless-AC1900 Gigabit Router
Part Number: RT-AC68U
General
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
CapacityGuest networks: 6
Status IndicatorsPower, WAN, LAN, wireless, USB
Encryption AlgorithmMPPE, 128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
Routing ProtocolIGMP, static IP routing
- ManufacturerAsus
Modem
Antenna Qty3
Networking
Form Factor (FE)desktop
Typewireless router
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS, DHCP, IPSec, L2TP, LPR/LPD, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP, TCP/IP
Features3G/4G USB Dongle Support, ASUS AiCloud, ASUS AiDisk, ASUS Universal repeater, ASUSWRT, Broadcom TurboQAM technology, DHCP server, DNS proxy, DoS attack prevention, FTP server, IP address filtering, IPSec passthrough, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, Multicast Proxy support, Multicast Rate Setting support, Multiple SSID support, P2P client, Quality of Service (QoS), Samba support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), Syslog support, Traffic Control, UPnP Media Server, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), bandwidth control, download client, dynamic IP mode, network monitoring, parental control, port triggering, print server, static IP mode
Compliant StandardsDLNA CERTIFIED, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, UPnP
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Data Transfer Rate1900 Mbps
WAN Ports Qty1
Integrated Switch4-port switch
Key FeaturesUSB port, VPN support
Antenna
Aerial Form Factorexternal detachable
Processor
ManufacturerBroadcom
Interface Provided
InterfaceEthernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
Qty1, 4
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
Type (FF)LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN
Miscellaneous
Colour Categoryblack
System Requirements
OS RequiredApple MacOS X, Apple MacOS X 10.1, Linux, Microsoft Windows 2000, Microsoft Windows 7 (32/64 bits), Microsoft Windows Millennium Edition, Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Microsoft Windows Server 2008, Microsoft Windows Vista (32/64 bits), Microsoft Windows XP (32/64 bits), Ubuntu, Windows 8 (32/64 bits), Windows 8.1 (32/64 bits)
Power Device
Typeexternal power adapter
Nominal VoltageAC 120/230 V
Frequency Required50/60 Hz
Header
BrandASUS
Product LineASUS
ModelRT-AC68U
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityMac, PC
Cable Details
Typenetwork cable
Included Qty1
Dimensions & Weight
Width22 cm
Depth16 cm
Height8.28 cm
Weight635 g
Software
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Capacity
Typeguest networks
Value6
General
