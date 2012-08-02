ASUS RT-AC66U - wireless router - 802.11a/b/g/n/ac - desktop
Part Number: RT-AC66U
General
-
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
-
CapacityGuest networks: 6
-
Status IndicatorsPower, WAN, LAN, wireless, USB
-
Encryption AlgorithmMPPE, 128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
-
Routing ProtocolStatic IP routing
- ManufacturerAsus
Modem
-
Antenna Qty3
Networking
-
Form Factor (FE)desktop
-
Typewireless router
-
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
-
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
-
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, LPR/LPD, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP
-
Features3G/4G USB Dongle Support, ASUS AiCloud, ASUS AiDisk, ASUS AiRadar, ASUSWRT, DLNA Media Server, DMZ port, DNS proxy, DoS attack prevention, FTP server, IP address filtering, IPSec passthrough, IPv4 support, IPv6 support, MAC address filtering, Multicast Proxy support, Multiple SSID support, P2P client, Quality of Service (QoS), Samba support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), Traffic Control, UPnP Media Server, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), auto-uplink (auto MDI/MDI-X), bandwidth control, download client, network monitoring, parental control, port triggering, print server, static IP mode, virtual server support
-
Compliant StandardsDLNA CERTIFIED, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.3u, UPnP
-
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
Routing Protocolstatic IP routing
-
Remote Management ProtocolHTTP
-
Data Transfer Rate1750 Mbps
-
WAN Ports Qty1
-
Integrated Switch4-port switch
-
Key FeaturesUSB port, VPN support
Antenna
-
Antenna Qty3
-
Aerial Form Factorexternal detachable
Processor
-
ManufacturerBroadcom
Interface Provided
-
InterfaceEthernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
-
Qty1, 2, 4
-
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
-
Type (FF)LAN, USB 2.0, WAN
Miscellaneous
-
Encryption Algorithm128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, MPPE, WPA-Enterprise, WPA-PSK, WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2-PSK
-
Colour Categoryblack
-
Included Accessories (FE)vertical stand
System Requirements
-
OS RequiredApple MacOS X, Linux, Microsoft Windows 7 (32/64 bits), Microsoft Windows Vista (32/64 bits), Microsoft Windows XP (32/64 bits), Windows 8 (32/64 bits)
Power Device
-
Typeexternal power adapter
-
Nominal VoltageAC 120/230 V
-
Frequency Required50/60 Hz
Header
-
BrandASUS
-
Product LineASUS
-
ModelRT-AC66U
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityMac, PC
Cable Details
-
Typenetwork cable
-
Included Qty1
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width20.7 cm
-
Depth14.88 cm
-
Height3.55 cm
-
Weight450 g
Software
-
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Capacity
-
Typeguest networks
-
Value6
General
- ManufacturerAsus