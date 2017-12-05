Asus

Imagine a laptop that snaps on in an instant, lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, and doesn't always sound like it's ready for take-off. Sounds like heaven, right?

Asus' NovaGo is one of the first to make those claims, on the back of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip for Windows PCs. Putting this chip into a hybrid laptop is unusual because it's a processor setup that's most often found on phones. It's also connected with support for Gigabit LTE.

Snapdragon for Windows is a second attempt to make a version of the Windows operating system that helps laptops run faster and more power-efficiently, more like a phone than your traditional high-powered PC. Windows RT, an earlier attempt, was best known for running Microsoft Surface tablets, but failed to revolutionize the PC industry. Asus' NovaGo represents a fresh attempt.

Both hybrids bring Windows Hello iris scanning to unlock the rig, along with the Cortana voice assistant. In some ways, you can think of the NovaGo as a really big smartphone whose main purpose is to be very thin, very light and always-on.

There's no hibernation mode. When you close the lid, it's in a very low power state. It runs on eight cores, like many smartphones, with lower-capacity cores use less power running maintenance activities.

Asus NovaGo specs