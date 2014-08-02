Asus AC2400 RT-AC87U Dual-band Wireless Gigabit Router Specifications

A big leap in home Wi-Fi performance

Asus AC2400 RT-AC87U Dual-band Wireless Gigabit Router

General

  • Device Type
    Wireless router - 4-port switch (integrated)
  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
  • Capacity
    Guest networks: 6
  • Features
    Network monitoring, firewall protection, NAT support, VPN support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), DoS attack prevention, print server, IPv6 support, URL filtering, parental control, Access Point operational mode, MIMO technology, P2P client, download client, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, event log, Quality of Service (QoS), Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), IPSec passthrough, DHCP server, Samba support, FTP server, Multiple SSID support, static IP mode, DNS proxy, ASUS AiDisk, UPnP Media Server, wireless bridge mode, bandwidth control, Apple Time Machine compatible, port triggering, 3G/4G USB Dongle Support, dynamic IP mode, Traffic Control, ASUS Universal repeater, ASUS AiRadar, Multicast Proxy support, VPN Server, Multicast Rate Setting support, Broadcom TurboQAM technology, PPTP passthrough, L2TP passthrough, ASUS AiCloud 2.0, ASUS AiProtection
  • Status Indicators
    Power, WAN, LAN, wireless, USB
  • Encryption Algorithm
    MPPE, 128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMPv2, IGMP, static IP routing, IGMPv3
  • Manufacturer
    Asus

Modem

  • Antenna Qty
    4

Networking

  • Form Factor (FE)
    desktop, wall-mountable
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Network / Transport Protocol
    DDNS, DHCP, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP
  • Features
    3G/4G USB Dongle Support, ASUS AiCloud 2.0, ASUS AiDisk, ASUS AiProtection, ASUS AiRadar, ASUS Universal repeater, Access Point operational mode, Apple Time Machine compatible, Broadcom TurboQAM technology, DHCP server, DNS proxy, DoS attack prevention, FTP server, IPSec passthrough, IPv6 support, L2TP passthrough, MIMO technology, Multicast Proxy support, Multicast Rate Setting support, Multiple SSID support, NAT support, P2P client, PPTP passthrough, Quality of Service (QoS), Samba support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), Traffic Control, UPnP Media Server, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN support, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), bandwidth control, download client, dynamic IP mode, event log, firewall protection, network monitoring, parental control, port triggering, print server, static IP mode, wireless bridge mode
  • Compliant Standards
    IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, UPnP
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g/n/ac
  • Routing Protocol
    IGMP, IGMPv2, IGMPv3, static IP routing
  • Data Transfer Rate
    2334 Mbps
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    USB port, VPN support, firewall

Antenna

  • Antenna Qty
    4
  • Aerial Form Factor
    external detachable

Processor

  • Clock Speed
    1 GHz

Interface Provided

  • Interface
    Ethernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
  • Type (FF)
    LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN

Miscellaneous

  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, MPPE, WPA-Enterprise, WPA-PSK, WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2-PSK
  • Colour Category
    black

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS X, Apple MacOS X 10.1, Linux, Microsoft Windows 2000, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows Millennium Edition, Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Microsoft Windows Server 2008, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP, Ubuntu, Windows 8, Windows 8.1

Power Device

  • Type
    external power adapter
  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120/230 V
  • Frequency Required
    50/60 Hz

Header

  • Brand
    ASUS
  • Product Line
    ASUS
  • Model
    RT-AC87U
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC

Cable Details

  • Type
    network cable
  • Included Qty
    1

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    28.95 cm
  • Depth
    16.76 cm
  • Height
    4.75 cm
  • Weight
    747 g

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

Capacity

  • Type
    guest networks
  • Value
    6

