Asus AC2400 RT-AC87U Dual-band Wireless Gigabit Router
Part Number: CNETAsus RT-AC87 Dual-band Wireless-AC2400 Gigabit Router
General
Device TypeWireless router - 4-port switch (integrated)
Frequency Band2.4 GHz / 5 GHz
CapacityGuest networks: 6
Status IndicatorsPower, WAN, LAN, wireless, USB
- ManufacturerAsus
Modem
Networking
Form Factor (FE)desktop, wall-mountable
Typewireless router
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
Network / Transport ProtocolDDNS, DHCP, FTP, IPSec, L2TP, NTP, PPPoE, PPTP
Features3G/4G USB Dongle Support, ASUS AiCloud 2.0, ASUS AiDisk, ASUS AiProtection, ASUS AiRadar, ASUS Universal repeater, Access Point operational mode, Apple Time Machine compatible, Broadcom TurboQAM technology, DHCP server, DNS proxy, DoS attack prevention, FTP server, IPSec passthrough, IPv6 support, L2TP passthrough, MIMO technology, Multicast Proxy support, Multicast Rate Setting support, Multiple SSID support, NAT support, P2P client, PPTP passthrough, Quality of Service (QoS), Samba support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), Traffic Control, UPnP Media Server, URL filtering, VPN Server, VPN support, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), bandwidth control, download client, dynamic IP mode, event log, firewall protection, network monitoring, parental control, port triggering, print server, static IP mode, wireless bridge mode
Compliant StandardsIEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, UPnP
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Routing ProtocolIGMP, IGMPv2, IGMPv3, static IP routing
Data Transfer Rate2334 Mbps
WAN Ports Qty1
Integrated Switch4-port switch
Key FeaturesUSB port, VPN support, firewall
Antenna
Antenna Qty4
-
Aerial Form Factorexternal detachable
Processor
Clock Speed1 GHz
Interface Provided
InterfaceEthernet 1000Base-T, Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T
-
Qty1, 4
Connector Type4 pin USB Type A, 9 pin USB Type A, RJ-45
Type (FF)LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, WAN
Miscellaneous
Encryption Algorithm128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, MPPE, WPA-Enterprise, WPA-PSK, WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2-PSK
-
Colour Categoryblack
System Requirements
OS RequiredApple MacOS X, Apple MacOS X 10.1, Linux, Microsoft Windows 2000, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows Millennium Edition, Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Microsoft Windows Server 2008, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP, Ubuntu, Windows 8, Windows 8.1
Power Device
Typeexternal power adapter
-
-
Header
BrandASUS
-
-
-
-
CompatibilityMac, PC
Cable Details
Typenetwork cable
-
Included Qty1
Dimensions & Weight
Width28.95 cm
Depth16.76 cm
Height4.75 cm
Weight747 g
Software
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Capacity
Typeguest networks
Value6
General
