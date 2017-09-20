Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm gold aluminium case, pink sand sport loop)
Part Number: MQKL2B/A
Communications
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11b/g/n
Style
Product typeSmartwatch
Header
BrandApple
Product LineApple Watch
ModelSeries 3 (GPS + Cellular)
Packaged Quantity1
Cellular
Mobile Broadband Generation4G
Service Providernot specified
SIM Card TypeElectronic SIM card (e-SIM)
Battery
Run Time (Up To)18 sec
CE Input Device
Typetouch sensitive screen (Force Touch)
Messaging & Internet
Supported Mobile Messaging ServicesSMS
Band
Namesport loop
-
Sizefits wrists 130-190 mm
Materialwoven nylon
-
Fits Wrist Size130-190 mm
Miscellaneous
Sensorsaccelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric altimeter, gyro sensor, heart rate
Vibrating AlertYes
Features
Dimensions & Weight
Width33.3 mm
Depth11.4 mm
Height38.6 mm
Weight28.7 g
Flash Memory
Installed Size16 GB
Internet of Things (IoT)
Intelligent AssistantSiri
Case
Case Backceramic back
-
Crown Typedigital
-
Case Detailsgold aluminum
OS Provided
-
TypeWatchOS 4
General
- ManufacturerApple