Apple Watch Series 3 Specifications

A dash of iPod and a bit of iPhone for your wrist

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm gold aluminium case, pink sand sport loop)

Part Number: MQKL2B/A

20+ Related Models

Communications

  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11b/g/n

Style

  • Product type
    Smartwatch

Header

  • Brand
    Apple
  • Product Line
    Apple Watch
  • Model
    Series 3 (GPS + Cellular)
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Cellular

  • Mobile Broadband Generation
    4G
  • Service Provider
    not specified
  • SIM Card Type
    Electronic SIM card (e-SIM)

Battery

  • Run Time (Up To)
    18 sec

CE Input Device

  • Type
    touch sensitive screen (Force Touch)

Messaging & Internet

  • Supported Mobile Messaging Services
    SMS

Band

  • Name
    sport loop
  • Size
    fits wrists 130-190 mm
  • Material
    woven nylon
  • Fits Wrist Size
    130-190 mm

Miscellaneous

  • Sensors
    accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric altimeter, gyro sensor, heart rate
  • Vibrating Alert
    Yes

Features

  • Sensors
    accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric altimeter, gyro sensor, heart rate

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    33.3 mm
  • Depth
    11.4 mm
  • Height
    38.6 mm
  • Weight
    28.7 g

Flash Memory

  • Installed Size
    16 GB

Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Intelligent Assistant
    Siri

Case

  • Case Back
    ceramic back
  • Crown Type
    digital
  • Case Details
    gold aluminum

OS Provided

  • Type
    WatchOS 4

General

  • Manufacturer
    Apple

