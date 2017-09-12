Apple Watch Series 3: Cellular model starts at $399

A steady stream of rumors suggested that Apple was on the verge of announcing a third-generation Apple Watch that would be able to connect to cellular networks, freeing it from its dependence on the iPhone for both voice calls and data. The new Apple Watch Series 3 is just that, a smartwatch that essentially puts a tiny 4G LTE phone on your wrist. Available Sept. 22, it costs $399 with cellular and $329 without. (UK and Australian prices are yet to be announced, but we'll update this when we have them.)

The Apple Watch Series 3 is virtually identical in size to the Watch Series 2 (£369.00 at Apple) but has a new, red digital crown and signal meter, as well as a built-in barometric altimeter. Color options include a new gold aluminum finish, plus silver and space gray.

Apple was rumored to have been working on adding cellular connectivity to the Apple Watch 2, but ran into problems with the battery draining too quickly. Apple says the Apple Watch Series 3 is equipped with a new W2 chip that is 50 percent more energy efficient. However, battery life remains a concern, with both the LTE and non-LTE versions of the Series 3 rated to deliver "up to 18 hours of battery life." It will be interesting to see what numbers we get in our tests with the cellular turned on.

For those hoping for an Apple Watch that includes a integrated FaceTime camera for making video calls, that camera didn't materialize in this model.

Here's what we know so far about the Apple Watch Series 3: