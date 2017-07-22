1:31 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

We're fast approaching the Apple Watch 2's first anniversary, and the current rumors are driving wild theories about what Apple has planned for the next generation -- and when we might see it.

Apple previewed the next generation of its wearable operating system, watchOS 4, at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. And in the process, the company dropped some intriguing clues about what's to come with the future of the Apple Watch.

At the moment, however, the big question looming over Cupertino concerns the iPhone 8 -- specifically, whether the company can deliver it during its usual early September timeframe. According to the rumors, that is looking increasingly unlikely.

The timing of the iPhone 8 launch will certainly impact Apple's rollout of the next Apple Watch. And right now, all of that is way, way up in the air.

As we count down the days until the inevitable big introduction, we'll continue to assemble the most significant Apple Watch 3 rumors below.

Apple Watch 3 specs we might see

Standalone LTE connectivity, possibly through SIM card support

FaceTime camera

Micro-LED display

Glass-film touch technology

Slimmer, more lightweight design

Water resistance

Confirmed: watchOS 4 operating system ( see preview

watchOS 4 operating system ( Sleep tracking

Glucose monitoring

Respiration sensors

Integrated power meter

"Smart" bands

Improved and/or faster "wireless" (aka inductive) charging

Starting price around $349, £267 or AU$440



Announcement and release dates



The Apple Watch hasn't been around long enough to have established much of a track record for launch timing. The original model appeared in April 2015; the second generation, which included the Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2, debuted in September of 2016.

It's conceivable that Apple could bring out the next Watch this fall, but right now it's pretty unclear. And a product introduction could come in a number of forms ranging from a major redesign to a minor, iterative upgrade. Certainly, other wearables will appear during the second half of 2017, and it would be a bit odd if Apple didn't throw something new into the mix.

One major factor potentially impacting the timeline: the next iPhone. Apple usually unveils its new flagship during the first week or two of September. This year, however, supply chain sources are warning that the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, expected to be based closely on the current generation, are facing serious production challenges. A recent Fast Company report described a "sense of panic" at Apple about missing the September deadline. Apple did not respond to CNET's request for comment on that story.

Panic or no, the fact is that the iPhone accounts for at least two-thirds of Apple's revenues, so it's definitely the company's prime focus. Whether or not the company has the bandwidth to simultaneously develop a new Apple Watch alongside a new iPhone line remains to be seen. But hitting the fourth quarter holiday buying season with a new Watch would certainly be preferable compared to an early 2018 debut.

WatchOS 4

We learned quite a bit from Apple's preview of the next version of its wearable operating system at WWDC in June. Highlights include a new Siri watch face that provides a feed of contextual notifications; new branded watch faces (but no dedicated Watch Face store); a more capable Music app; workout and fitness enhancements; and Bluetooth connectivity for sports and health gear. All of these features sound great, but we suspect that Apple excluded the most exciting upgrades from this early look.

An Apple Watch alternative to the iPhone?

One rumored blockbuster upgrade is a cellular modem, which would enable calling and texting from the Watch without the need for an iPhone. In March, Barron's published an article citing a semiconductor analyst's research on the topic; he claims that the next Apple Watch will come equipped with a SIM card and support for LTE.

A cellular connection would catapult the Apple Watch 3 into a category of its own. But we'll note that there was was some chatter about this feature coming to the Apple Watch 2 -- reportedly, Apple could not solve the battery drain problems in time -- and we think this one is among the least likely rumors to actually pan out.

FaceTime from your wrist

Since the run up to the second edition of the Watch, there has been (hopeful) speculation about a camera. According to 9to5mac.com, Apple has considered building a camera into the Watch's top bezel, making it the smallest device capable of running FaceTime.

Aside from giving the Apple Watch yet another competitive advantage in the market, this feature would finally fulfill the decades-old promise of George Jetson's watch.

Watch face upgrade

There are a few changes potentially coming to the Apple Watch's display. One is a shift from the Apple Watch 2's OLED display to Micro LED -- a brighter and more efficient variation of the technology. Nikkei Asian Review has reported that Apple is piloting Micro LED technology for wearables, though it's unlikely that the new panels would find their way into a final product until 2018. And Digitimes has reported that Apple will move to glass-firm touch panels for the third edition of the Watch, leaving behind the touch-on-lens panels onboard the Apple Watch 2.

New health and fitness features

We know that the next version of watchOS will offer a slew of new features on this front, but there are also some potential hardware-based upgrades said to be coming. CNBC has reported that CEO Tim Cook has been testing a blood sugar tracker paired to his Apple Watch, and that the company has dedicated a team to develop a non-invasive, continuous glucose monitor.

BGR has also reported that Apple is exploring glucose monitoring capabilities for the next version of the Watch -- and that Apple plans to introduce interchangeable "smart watch bands." These bands could support the glucose monitoring feature as well as other capabilities like a FaceTime camera or perhaps extra battery capacity.

And BikeRadar.com reports that Apple has filed a patent for a device to use wind resistance to measure power. The device described in the application calculates estimated power output -- that is, how hard you're pedaling -- using your speed, wind speed, and road gradient in addition to your heart rate.

Price

The original Apple Watch started at $349 for the 38mm model and $399 for the 42mm edition. In March 2016, the company slashed prices by $50, dropping the entry-level price to $299. Today, the Watch Series 1 starts at $269 (38mm) and $299 (42mm) and the Watch Series 2 at $369 (38mm) and $399 (42mm). Barring a bombshell redesign, featuring cellular connectivity or an integrated camera, the consensus is that Apple will stick pretty close to the current pricing scheme with the Watch 3.

Editors' note: This article was originally published on July 22 and we'll continue to add new rumors and stories as they emerge.