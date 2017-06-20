Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad review:

Apple's new keyboard rescues the number pad

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

(Part #: MQ052B/A)
See all prices
Compare These

The Good The Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad has light, bouncy keys that are great to type with. The new number pad makes it easier to input figures or work with some creative software shortcuts. It pairs easily and lasts a long time between charges.

The Bad The flat design can put strain on your wrist. The lack of backlight makes it harder to work with the keys at night.

The Bottom Line Apple's slim, light, wireless Magic Keyboard gets a makeover, bringing back the number pad previously found in the old wired version. But it also costs more, so the standard Magic Keyboard may be better for you.

Review Sections

There's now more magic in Apple's Magic Keyboard -- a new version of the slim, wireless accessory now includes a 10-key numeric keypad. It's very, very similar to the current Magic Keyboard, now a couple years old, but it makes the process of typing numbers into your computer a breeze.

Previously, you'd have to find an old, wired Apple keyboard , some models of which included a number pad, or else hook up a third-party keyboard or standalone number pad, all of which could break the silvery symmetry of your carefully constructed iMac tableau.

Apple Magic Keyboard

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Those loyal to the number and symbol row above the keyboard are still in luck, because that's not going anywhere. But with the addition of a traditional keypad on the right -- a popular request, according to Apple -- coders, engineers and accountants (to name a few) can now input numbers with more speed and accuracy. Some creative apps, such as Pro Tools and Final Cut, also use number pad shortcuts.

Best Desktops of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

Uber and Lyft messed with Texas -- and won
'Baby Driver' star, director talk about the perfect heist car
Netflix goes out on a limb with its first 'branching' story
 
 

Discuss: Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Conversation powered by Livefyre