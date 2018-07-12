Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple delivers a bit more for your money with this year's version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. The $1,799 starting price remains unchanged and you now get Intel's newest eighth-gen quad-core CPU, a bigger SSD and twice as much RAM.

Here is everything that's new and improved with the 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar:

New eighth-gen quad-core Intel CPU (i5 or i7)



Twice as much RAM (now up to 16GB)



Twice as much SSD storage capacity (now up to 2TB)



New display featuring True Tone tech, which optimizes colors to ambient light conditions



New T2 subprocessor for Touch ID security and encryption



Hands-free Siri (say, "Hey, Siri" to activate)



Modest tweaks to the super-flat butterfly keyboard intended to quiet key clack (but not resolve its dust-related issues



Otherwise, this machine is virtually identical to the version it replaces. Same design, same color schemes, same Touch Bar. Apple has also released a new version of the $2,399 15-inch MacBook Pro, with a similar batch of incrementally upgraded components.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple's new six-core Core i9 MacBook Pro

For now, the remainder of the Mac portfolio remains unchanged, including the entry-level $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar. The rumors suggest that Apple may update the rest of the lineup -- the 12-inch MacBooks, the iMacs and the aging MacBook Air -- before the end of 2018. Of course, that's completely unofficial; the company hasn't announced anything yet.

Alongside the new 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Apple also introduced a few new accessories -- a $179 13-inch leather laptop case and a $699 Blackmagic external GPU, which features an integrated AMD Radeon Pro 580 card. College students can pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro under Apple's annual Back to School program.

Here's how the new 2018 MacBook Pros with Touch Bar compare with their 2017 predecessors:

2018 vs. 2017 Apple MacBook Pro specs

13-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar (2018) 13-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar (2017) 15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar (2018) 15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar (2017) Starting price (US) $1,799 $1,799 $2,399 $2,399 Starting price (UK) £1,749 £1,749 £2,349 £2,349 Starting price (Australia) AU$2,699 AU$2,699 AU$3,499 AU$3,499 Display 13.3-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel 13.3-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel 15.4-inch, 2,880x1,880-pixel 15.4-inch, 2,880x1,880-pixel Pixel density 227 ppi 227 ppi 220 ppi 220 ppi Dimensions (imperial) 11.97 x 8.36 inches 11.97 x 8.36 inches 13.75 x 9.48 inches 13.75 x 9.48 inches Dimensions (metric) 304 x 212 mm 304 x 212 mm 349 x 241 mm 349 x 241 mm Thickness 0.59 in (14.9 mm) 0.59 in (14.9 mm) 0.61 in (15.5 mm) 0.61 in (15.5 mm) Weight 3.02 pounds (1.37 kg) 3.02 pounds (1.37 kg) 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg) 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg) Operating system MacOS High Sierra MacOS High Sierra MacOS High Sierra MacOS High Sierra Processors 2.3GHz, 4-core, Intel i5 3.1GHz, 2-core, Intel i5 2.2GHz, 6-core, Intel Core i7 2.8GHz, 4-core, Intel i7 Graphics Intel Iris Plus 655 Intel Iris Plus 650 AMD Radeon Pro 650X (4GB) AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB) Up-spec 2.7GHz 4-core Intel i7 3.5GHz 2-core Intel i7 2.9GHz 6-core Intel i9, Radeon Pro 560X (4GB) 3.1GHz 4-core Intel i7, Radeon 560 (4GB) Storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB 256GB, 512GB, 2TB RAM options 8GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB 16GB, 32GB 16GB Battery (Apple estimate) 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours Networking 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset Cameras 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD Touch Bar/Touch ID Yes, powered by T2 subprocessor Yes, powered by T1 subprocessor Yes, powered by T2 subprocessor Yes, powered by T1 subprocessor Trackpad Force Touch Force Touch Force Touch Force Touch Colors Space gray, silver Space gray, silver Space gray, silver Space gray, silver

Laptops with the best battery life: See the top 25 laptops and 2-in-1 PCs with the longest battery life.

The best laptop bags and backpacks: From sleek shoulder bags to campus-friendly backpacks, check out these top picks.