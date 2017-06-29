Sarah Tew/CNET

Good news! If you bought a higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro (the one with the OLED Touch Bar) in 2016, the new 2017 model is virtually the same. You haven't been gazumped; you need feel no early-adopter remorse.

The big change Apple made to the laptop was updating to a new seventh-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. The system's integrated graphics get refreshed to the newest version, too, and its memory speed is now 2,133MHz, up from 1,866MHz.

The aluminum unibody chassis and everything else -- from the keyboard and trackpad to the display and ports -- remain unchanged from 2016. While we expect some slightly better performance from the new components, you might want to consider last year's model if you can get by without the latest and greatest and save yourself a little money.

