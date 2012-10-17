Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, blue)
Part Number: MD775LL/A Released: 9 October 2012
-
Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, purple) md777lla
-
Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, silver) md778lla
-
Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, green) md776lla
-
Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, pink) md773lla
-
Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, slate) md779lla
-
Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, red) md780lla
-
Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, yellow) md774lla
General
-
Typedigital player
-
Interface SupportedUSB 2.0
-
Digital Player TypeFlash based
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsWAV, AAC, AIFF, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC
-
iPod Generation4G
-
Weight0.44 oz
-
Body Materialaluminum
-
Colorblue
-
Included AccessoriesUSB adapter cable
-
IPod Generation4G
- ManufacturerApple
Digital Media & Network Players
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsAAC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible AAX, MP3, WAV, protected AAC
-
Supported Bit Rate8 Bps
-
Digital Player Featuresvariable bit-rate compatible
Carrying Case
-
Case typenone
Audio System
-
Audio FormatsAAC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible, Audible AAX, MP3, WAV, protected AAC
-
Sound Output Modestereo
-
Additional FeaturesUSB 2.0 compatibility, VoiceOver, built-in clip
Battery
-
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
-
Battery Enclosure Typeintegrated
-
Technologylithium ion
-
Recharge Time3 hour(s)
System Requirements
-
Additional RequirementsUSB port (compatible with 2.0 specification)
-
OS RequiredApple MacOS X 10.6.8 or later, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition SP3, Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP3
Header
-
BrandApple
-
Product LineApple iPod shuffle
-
LocalizationEnglish
-
Country KitsUnited States
-
Packaged Quantity1
Miscellaneous
-
Colorblue
-
Color Categoryblue
-
Body Materialaluminum
Audio Specifications
-
Frequency Response20 - 20000 Hz
Headphones
-
Sound Output Modestereo
-
Frequency Response20 Hz
-
Impedance32 Ohm
Battery / Power
-
Run Time (Up To)15 hour(s)
-
Typenone
Connections
-
Typeheadphones
-
Connector Typemini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width1.2 in
-
Depth0.3 in
-
Height1.1 in
-
Weight0.44 oz
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty, technical support
-
Service Includedphone consulting
-
Full Contract Period1 year, 90 days
General
- ManufacturerApple