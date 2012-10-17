Apple iPod Shuffle (2012) Specifications

Almost too small

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, blue)

Part Number: MD775LL/A Released: 9 October 2012

7 Related Models

General

  • Type
    digital player
  • Interface Supported
    USB 2.0
  • Digital Player Type
    Flash based
  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    WAV, AAC, AIFF, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC
  • iPod Generation
    4G
  • Weight
    0.44 oz
  • Body Material
    aluminum
  • Color
    blue
  • Included Accessories
    USB adapter cable
  • IPod Generation
    4G
  • Manufacturer
    Apple

Digital Media & Network Players

  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    AAC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible AAX, MP3, WAV, protected AAC
  • Supported Bit Rate
    8 Bps
  • Digital Player Features
    variable bit-rate compatible

Carrying Case

  • Case type
    none

Audio System

  • Audio Formats
    AAC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible, Audible AAX, MP3, WAV, protected AAC
  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Additional Features
    USB 2.0 compatibility, VoiceOver, built-in clip

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Battery Enclosure Type
    integrated
  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Recharge Time
    3 hour(s)

System Requirements

  • Additional Requirements
    USB port (compatible with 2.0 specification)
  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS X 10.6.8 or later, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition SP3, Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP3

Header

  • Brand
    Apple
  • Product Line
    Apple iPod shuffle
  • Localization
    English
  • Country Kits
    United States
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    blue
  • Color Category
    blue
  • Body Material
    aluminum

Audio Specifications

  • Frequency Response
    20 - 20000 Hz

Headphones

  • Sound Output Mode
    stereo
  • Frequency Response
    20 Hz
  • Impedance
    32 Ohm

Battery / Power

  • Run Time (Up To)
    15 hour(s)
  • Type
    none

Connections

  • Type
    headphones
  • Connector Type
    mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    1.2 in
  • Depth
    0.3 in
  • Height
    1.1 in
  • Weight
    0.44 oz

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty, technical support
  • Service Included
    phone consulting
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year, 90 days

General

  • Manufacturer
    Apple

Where to Buy

Apple iPod Shuffle (2012, blue)

Part Number: MD775LL/A Released: 9 Oct 2012

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best MP3 Players for 2018

See All