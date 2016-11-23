Apple iPhone 7 Plus (32GB, Black)
Part Number: CNETiPHONE7PLUS32GBBLK Released: 16 September 2016
-
-
-
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB, Red) appleiphone7plus128gbred
-
Apple iPhone 7 Plus (256GB, Red) appleiphone7plus256gbred
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phone Features
-
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
-
SensorsAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
-
Additional FeaturesMultitasking, FaceTime, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, iCloud Photo Sharing, AirDrop function, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), MIMO technology, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, CarPlay function, Family Sharing feature, QuickType keyboard, Handoff, iCloud Keychain, Spotlight Search, Notification Center, M10 motion coprocessor, HomeKit, Night Shift
-
Security DevicesFingerprint reader
Cellular
-
TechnologyWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
-
Typesmartphone
-
Integrated Componentsaudio player, dual rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, navigation, stereo speakers, voice recorder
-
NavigationA-GPS, GLONASS
-
BandWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Mobile Broadband Generation4G
-
Phone Form Factortouch
-
Service Providernot specified
-
Operating System FamilyiOS
-
Operating SystemiOS 10
-
Payment TechnologyApple Pay
-
Intelligent AssistantSiri
-
SIM Card Typenano SIM
-
Muliti SIM Card Capabilitysingle-SIM
-
Input Device3D Touch, capacitive
General
-
SAR Value1.00 W/kg (body) / 1.24 W/kg (head)
-
Integrated ComponentsFront-facing camera, audio player, voice recorder, stereo speakers, navigation, dual rear-facing camera
- ManufacturerApple
Messaging & Internet
-
Instant Messaging ServicesMMS, SMS
-
Supported Social Networks and BlogsYes
-
Messaging ServicesSMS, MMS
Display
-
TechnologyRetina HD display with IPS technology
-
Display Resolution1920 x 1080 pixels
-
Pixel Density (ppi)401
-
Contrast Ratio1300:1
-
Diagonal Size5.5 in
-
Diagonal Size (metric)14 cm
-
Smartphone Diagonal Size5.5 in
-
Display Protectionfingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
-
Colour Supportcolor
-
Display LanguagesArabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
-
FeaturesDisplay Zoom, Dual-domain pixels, Landscape Views, Reachability (screen shifting)
Communications
-
Data TransmissionDC-HSDPA, EDGE, FDD-LTE, GPRS, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, LTE Advanced, TD-LTE, VoLTE
-
Data Transmission Operating BandBand 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 30, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
-
Data Transmission Operating FrequencyLTE 700/700 APT/700b/700c/700 de/800/800 DD/850/900/1800/1900/TD 1900/2100/2300/TD 2300/TD 2500/2600/TD 2600/AWS
-
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
-
4G LTE BandBand 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 30, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
Processor
-
TypeApple A10 Fusion
-
ManufacturerApple
-
64-bit ArchitectureYes
-
CoprocessorM10 motion
Media Player
-
Supported Digital Video StandardsAVI, MOV, M-JPEG, MPEG-4, H.264, M4V
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsWAV, AAC, AIFF, PCM, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, AAC-LC, HE-AAC, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC
Digital Camera
-
Special EffectsDepth of field
Header
-
BrandApple
-
Product LineApple iPhone
-
Model7 Plus
-
Packaged Quantity1
CE Input Device
-
Typetouch sensitive screen (3D Touch)
-
Touchscreen Technologycapacitive
Battery
-
Run Time DetailsTalk (3G): up to 1260 min
Standby: up to 384 hrs
Active online usage (3G): up to 13 hrs
Active online usage (LTE): up to 13 hrs
Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 15 hrs
Playback (wireless video): up to 14 hrs
Playback (wireless audio): up to 60 hrs
Features
-
Sensorsaccelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor
-
Phone Functionscall timer, conference call, flight mode, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
-
Security Devicesfingerprint reader
-
Additional Features (PB)AirDrop function, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), CarPlay function, FaceTime, Family Sharing feature, Handoff, HomeKit, M10 motion coprocessor, MIMO technology, Night Shift, Notification Center, QuickType keyboard, Spotlight Search, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Photo Sharing, multitasking
Digital Player (Recorder)
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsAAC, AAC-LC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible, Audible AAX, HE-AAC, MP3, PCM, WAV, protected AAC
-
Supported Digital Video StandardsAVI, H.264, M-JPEG, M4V, MOV, MPEG-4
Environmental Parameters
-
Min Operating Temperature0 °C
-
Max Operating Temperature35 °C
-
Humidity Range Operating5 - 95% (non-condensing)
Flash Memory
-
Smartphone Memory32 GB
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty, technical support
-
Service Includedconsulting
-
Full Contract Period1 year, 90 days
Front-facing Camera
-
Sensor Resolution7 Megapixel
-
Lens Aperturef/2.2
-
FeaturesAuto image stabilization, Exposure control
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
General
- ManufacturerApple